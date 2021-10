The Knicks’ offseason featured subtle yet important fixes to make them a wholly better team. How well can they compete among other teams?. The New York Knicks’ new regime, headlined by President Leon Rose and coach Tom Thibodeau, has done their job of establishing a solid foundation to work off of here in the Big Apple. For the better part of two decades, the Knicks were stuck in a vicious cycle of rebuilding and tanking and could never gain any traction towards being a good team due to lack of talent, organizational stability, and consistency.

NBA ・ 11 DAYS AGO