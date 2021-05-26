TikTok Is Obsessed with This $400 Toaster
If you’ve watched any food-focused TikTok videos recently, chances are you’ve seen the Revolution Touchscreen Toaster, which is a fancy toaster that will cook your toast exactly as you like it, thanks in part to an elaborate LED touchscreen display that offers seven different toast options spanning varying degrees of doneness. You can even specify whether your bread is fresh, frozen or if you just want it to be reheated, so you won’t be left with soggy or burnt carbs.www.foodnetwork.com