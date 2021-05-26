Cancel
Video: We Are One Organizes Company Wide Blood Drive After Dustin Adams Gets Life-Saving Blood Transfusion Post MTB Crash

By WeAreOne Composites
Pinkbike.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn early October, 2020, Dustin Adams took a digger on a trail that he'd ridden dozens of times. He got himself to the bottom but knew that things weren't ok. His riding partners were able to drive him to the local hospital where he had to go into the Emergency room on his own accord, due to Covid restrictions. This is where he collapsed. Dustin was rushed into surgery where Doctors discovered that he had ruptured his spleen and was bleeding badly internally. They repaired his spleen and Dustin received a blood transfusion of five units during surgery that helped save his life.

www.pinkbike.com
