Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter announces resignation

By Emily Farris
Posted by 
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
 15 days ago
Attorney General Mike Hunter is stepping down as Oklahoma's attorney general effective on June 1.

Attorney General Hunter said this about his resignation:

It has been a distinct and absolute privilege of a lifetime to serve as the state’s attorney general.

Regrettably, certain personal matters that are becoming public will become a distraction for this office. The office of attorney general is one of the most important positions in state government. I cannot allow a personal issue to overshadow the vital work the attorneys, agents, and support staff do on behalf of Oklahomans.

I thank those who entrusted me to fulfill this role and I am very sorry that I will no longer be here. I also extend a very heartfelt appreciation for those employees who chose public service and to work for the office. The employees in the Attorney General’s Office are dedicated, driven, and go to bed every night and wake up every morning with the safety of Oklahomans as their magnetic north. I truly appreciate everything they do.”

Gov. Kevin Stitt released this statement:

The Attorney General informed me of his resignation this morning and I respect his decision to do what he thinks is best for his office and the State of Oklahoma. I know he is going through a difficult time and I wish him, his family, and the employees of his office well.

