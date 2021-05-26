Johnson County Sheriff's Office seeking shooting suspects

The Johnson County Sheriff's Office is searching for suspects involved in two different incidents where gun shots were fired in Edgerton, Kansas.

The incidents both happened at the intersection of east 2nd and East Nelson Street.

The first one happened around 11 p.m. on Saturday, May 8. There were about seven rounds of gunfire which struck a nearby home.

The second incident happened around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 23, near the same home.

Anyone with information is asked to submit a tip at jocosheriff.org or by calling 913-715-5560.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the 41 Action News Homicide Tracker , which was launched in 2015. Read the 41 Action News Mug Shot Policy.