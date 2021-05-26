Cancel
Orlando, FL

Highlighting a few events this week and weekend in Central Florida

By Kathleen Christiansen, Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 15 days ago
WonderWorks' new exhibit "Good Vibrations" opens May 28 at the International Drive attraction. PHELAN M. EBENHACK/ORLANDO SENTINEL

There are many activities happening this week and weekend in Central Florida, but here are a few highlights.

Heading into Memorial Day weekend, there are a variety of ways — from a Sanford ceremony to an Ace Cafe car show and festivities at Promenade at Sunset Walk Orlando — to mark the unofficial start of summer while remembering America’s fallen heroes.

For arts lovers, this is your last chance to soak up all that Orlando Fringe has to offer. The festival runs in person through May 31. And for cinephiles, the 2021 Orlando International Film Festival Lions Club that features more than 100 film screenings at Enzian Theater and online comes to a close May 28.

Lastly, WonderWorks introduces its new earthquake exhibit called “Good Vibrations” on May 28.

Find details about these local happenings and more by perusing the photo gallery above.

Want to reach out? Email me at kchristiansen@orlandosentinel.com . For more fun things, follow @fun.things.orlando on Instagram , Facebook and Twitter .

ABOUT

The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region. It was founded in 1876 and is currently owned by Tribune Publishing Company.

 https://www.orlandosentinel.com/
