The Israeli Ministry of Communication selects odix to provide protection from ransomware and zero-day attacks

How to Protect Yourself From Physical Attacks on Your Business | With so many online businesses these days, and more coming as the popularity of online shopping continues to skyrocket when you think of protecting your business, your mind may immediately jump to cybersecurity. Just type something like “business attacks” into a search engine, and you’ll see that every headline is about data breaches and cyber threats. While no one is going to argue that cybersecurity isn’t important, you can’t afford to forget that any business with a physical premise is vulnerable to physical threats and attacks as well.