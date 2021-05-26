Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montecito, CA

Ariana Grande Shares Stunning Wedding Photos With Dalton Gomez

Posted by 
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Stunning! Ariana Grande shared a series of stunning wedding photos from her private ceremony with new husband Dalton Gomez. Ari shared the photos via social media on Wednesday, May 26, with the simple caption of their wedding date "5.15.21." The Grammy winner tied the knot with the real estate agent...

www.iheart.com
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

59K+
Followers
7K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Montecito, CA
State
California State
Local
California Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Justin Bieber
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Intimate Photos#Real Love#Stunning Wedding Photos#Arianagrande#Husband#Happy#Home#Private Ceremony#Time#Real Estate Agent
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritieswkzo.com

Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – Pop star Ariana Grande married her real estate agent boyfriend in California over the weekend, some five months after the couple got engaged, the singer’s representatives and TMZ.com said on Monday. Grande, 27, tied the knot with Dalton Gomez, 25, whom she started dating in January...
Beauty & FashionKokomo Perspective

Ariana Grande had 'pact' with Vera Wang over wedding gown

Ariana Grande asked Vera Wang to design her wedding gown "a few years ago". The 'Positions' singer married Dalton Gomez in a secret ceremony at their house in Montecito, California, earlier this month and on Wednesday (26.05.21) a series of images from the couple's big day were released, showing off the 27-year-old bride's stunning dress for the first time.
Beauty & FashionVogue

Inside Ariana Grande’s Intimate At-Home Wedding

On a Saturday in mid-May, Ariana Grande channeled Audrey Hepburn’s timeless elegance when she walked down the aisle wearing Vera Wang Haute to marry real estate agent Dalton Gomez at her home in Montecito, California. At the Met Gala a few years ago, Ariana and Vera had made a very important pact: On fashion’s biggest night, Vera promised that when the time came, she would create Ariana’s wedding day look… and the iconic designer delivered. The end result – a custom lily white, silk charmeuse, empire-waist column gown accented with a sculpted neckline, an exposed bra-strap closure, and a plunging back – was befitting of the pop star on her big day. The dress was accessorised with a shoulder-length hand-pleated bubble veil with a sweet satin bow at the very top.
Musicfoxwilmington.com

Newlywed Ariana Grande displays wedding ring at iHeartRadio Music Awards

Ariana Grande made her first appearance as a wedded woman Thursday night at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards. The 27-year-old, who married boyfriend Dalton Gomez in an intimate wedding ceremony at her Montecito, Calif. home mid-May, showcased her new bling — designed by her new husband — during a performance with The Weeknd.
Montecito, CAhauteresidence.com

Ariana Grande’s Wedding Decor Was Every Designer’s Dream

Ariana Grande sent her 238 million instagram followers into a frenzy this week when she shared images from her in-home wedding to real estate agent Dalton Gomez. The young couple tied the knot at the two-time Grammy-Award-winner's Tudor-style home ion Montecito, California. According to exclusive image released by Vogue, the...
CelebritiesPosted by
Womanly Live

Ariana Grande Rocked Signature Ponytail For Her Wedding

The singer recently shared images of her wedding celebration, and she opted to embrace her signature hair and makeup looks with a bridal twist. On May 15, Saturday, Ariana Grande said her “I do’s” to luxury real-estate agent Dalton Gomez in an intimate wedding ceremony. While the small wedding ceremony...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
The Independent

Everything we know about Ariana Grande’s wedding dress

Ariana Grande has shared pictures from her intimate at-home wedding ceremony with real estate agent Dalton Gomez.The pair, who began dating at the beginning of 2020, tied the knot at her Montecito home two weeks ago.In a series of photos from the special day posted on Instagram on Wednesday, Grande finally gave fans a look at her wedding dress; a custom Vera Wang gown inspired by Audrey Hepburn’s character in Funny Face.  View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande)Crafted in ivory white silk...
Celebritiesfoxbangor.com

Ariana Grande’s Wedding Gift from PETA is a Vegan Tandem Bike

PETA wants Ariana Grande to take a ride … on them — hence the sweet vegan tandem bicycle (yeah, that’s a thing) she just got as a wedding gift and token of appreciation. The animal rights org is sending Ariana and her new hubby, Dalton Gomez, a cool tandem bike, which features a faux leather seat … and is built from parts and paint that didn’t use any animal products, of course.
Celebritiesamericansalon.com

Get the Details on Ariana Grande's Wedding Day Glam

The pop star opted for a half-up style by celebrity hairstylist Josh Liu for her intimate at-home wedding ceremony. In partnership with beauty and wellness company Hims & Hers, the former baseball pro is delving into the beauty sphere with a makeup line for men. The brand's founders are looking...
CelebritiesPosted by
iHeartRadio

Ariana Grande's Brother Gets Engaged, And Her Reaction Is The Cutest Thing

Looks like another Grande will be walking down the aisle!. This week, it was announced that Ariana Grande’s older brother Frankie Grande and his boyfriend of two years, Hale Leon, are engaged. To celebrate, the “7 Rings” singer took to her Instagram Stories to congratulate the happy couple. “I love you both so much. Congratulations to two of the most incredible men I know," she captioned a black-and-white pic of the couple's engagement cake.
CelebritiesPosted by
Teen Vogue

Watch Ariana Grande's First Post-Wedding Performance With the Weeknd

Ariana Grande has officially performed for the first time since wedding Dalton Gomez in an intimate ceremony earlier this month. She and The Weeknd teamed up for a delightful performance at the iHeart Radio Music Awards of his song “Save Your Tears,” which she recently joined for a remix. The two were effortlessly charming on stage, clearly enjoying performing to a live audience for one of the first times in more than a year. And Ari's high note in the bridge? Impeccable, as usual. The Weeknd shared a clip of the performance on Instagram later, writing, “Always a pleasure to share the stage with such a class act and a magical voice. thanks for rocking out with me tonight @arianagrande.”
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

Where was Ariana Grande born?

ARIANA Grande is a singer and actress who has won multiple awards, including two Grammys. She reportedly has tied the knot with fiance Dalton Gomez in a secret wedding ceremony. Where was Ariana Grande born?. Ariana Grande was born on June 26, 1993, in Boca Raton, Florida. She launched her...
MoviesThe Ringer

Ariana Grande Wedding Photos, Lindsay Lohan Gets a Movie, and the ‘Friends’ Reunion

Like the good celebrity she is, Ariana Grande released her wedding photos through Vogue and her wedding dress is amazing (1:04). Lindsay Lohan is getting a Netflix movie and we’re fully ready for her comeback (11:41). The long-awaited Friends reunion had its good and not-so-good moments (23:58), and the Masked Singer update you have all been waiting for (55:28).
Celebritiesmusictimes.com

[PHOTOS] Ariana Grande's Vera Wang Wedding Dress is Exactly What She Imagined Years Ago

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez are officially newlyweds, as photos confirmed on the singer's Instagram. Ariana has been holding her tongue and did not dish any details despite wedding rumors. However, this week, the songstress broke the Internet when she shared a series of photos of her 'tiny and intimate' wedding with her long-term boyfriend, Dalton Gomez, documenting their special day. The fairytale-like wedding took place on May 15 at Ari's Montecito, California.