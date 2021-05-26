Cancel
Seattle, WA

Protesters urge others to take the ‘next step’ toward change on the anniversary of George Floyd’s death

By Deedee Sun, KIRO 7 News
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 15 days ago
SEATTLE — The death of George Floyd sparked police reform across the country. People who were out in Seattle marching in the week after Floyd’s murder say we’ve made progress, but much work still needs to be done.

“We need our allies to stand up. We need to end white silence,” said Chukundi Salisbury, at a peaceful protest on May 30 of last year.

A year later, he says there have been good improvements, including Washington’s police reform bill that banned choke holds and no-knock warrants, among other changes.

“That’s something very concrete,” Salisbury said. “Something that’s definitely changed overall with folks. They get it – there is a problem with police accountability,” he said.

“The biggest thing I’ve seen change over the last year is people’s mindsets,” said Javon Jefferson, who was at the first major protest in Seattle on May 30. “People are becoming more aware, educating themselves, being part of the conversation,” he said.

KIRO7′s Deedee Sun spoke with him live after fellow protesters poured milk on his eyes last year, after being exposed to tear gas.

“Being Black isn’t a crime. We want to peacefully protest but people are mad. We’re tired of marching, we’re tired of singing, singing, we’re tired of holding hands. Because at the end of the day, we’re still ignored,” Jefferson said at the time on May 30.

“We were all part of something that had never happened before. And it brought about so much change within ourselves as individuals,” Jefferson said.

“Now compared to to a year ago would you feel any more safe having an interaction with a police officer?” Sun asked.

“A little bit. And that was mainly after the (Derek Chauvin) trial and the verdict came down. It wasn’t a moment of celebration for me, it was a moment of relief. You know what? Cops are being held responsible, cops are being held accountable,” Jefferson said.

Jefferson is about to graduate from the University of Washington and his next move may surprise some.

“Believe it or not, I want to go into law enforcement,” Jefferson said. “You definitely want more cops that know the neighborhood they’re in. That way they can engage in people more and build rapport,” he said.

There is much more work to do in the fight for equality.

“We’ve come to a place where Black lives matter - people get that - but they only kind of matter when it comes to the police, right?” Salisbury said.

“We still have a long ways to go, around education, access to education - all these other things that have been revealed. But the good thing is they’re on the plate now,” he said.

Tuesday night, a crowd of about 100 people again marched in the streets of Seattle during a George Floyd memorial march and vigil.

Salisbury says he applauds that but he urges people to take the next step, such as signing up for city commissions and contacting lawmakers.

“Many of the people who said they wanted this change were unwilling to hop on the phone on Zoom and testify (to legislators),” Salisbury said.

“I want to see the page turn from the protests to the action. That’s not breaking windows, that is pressuring lawmakers the right way,” he said.

©2021 Cox Media Group

