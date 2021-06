SAN ANTONIO – Defense attorney Patrick Hancock is sounding off Monday against Manny Pelaez and a letter the councilman sent last week in reference to one of his clients. Hancock accuses Pelaez of “attempting to inappropriately influence a sitting district judge,” according to a copy of a letter Hancock said he sent to Pelaez on Monday, which was obtained by KSAT 12. (Read the full letter at the bottom of the article.)