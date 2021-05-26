Cancel
Fort Myers, FL

Detectives look for thief who took $10K in plywood from Fort Myers neighborhood

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C7vJd_0aC6jzju00

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers are looking for whoever is responsible for taking 144 sheets of plywood from a Fort Myers neighborhood.

The plywood, estimated to cost upwards of $10,000, was stolen from the Timber Creek Community.

A pickup truck towing the stolen construction material was seen heading south on State Road 82 from Daniels Parkway on May 21.

If you recognize the vehicle or have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.

You will remain anonymous and you could be eligible for a cash reward if your information leads to an arrest.

