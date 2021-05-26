Cancel
Midlothian, TX

Midlothian Students Beat Competition With Idea for Mallets

By Deborah Ferguson
DFW Community News
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Thursday is the last day of school in the Midlothian ISD, and some students will end the year with something good to celebrate. The students on a team called Mallet Heads won the district's "Shark Tank" competition. Students pitched their product and business plans to judges last week. For the...

