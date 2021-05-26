New Fortnite Update Teases Loki And Thor Skins For Chapter 2 Season 6
Fortnite players will soon be able to dress up as two incredibly popular Marvel characters. Earlier this week, Epic Games posted some new key art on social media promoting an upcoming reveal for June’s Crew Pack. These bundles, distributed to players who pay a monthly subscription fee and which contain curated goods for use in the battle royale, represent another avenue for the developer to monetize its flagship free-to-play product and often come with skins borrowed from other properties.wegotthiscovered.com