New Fortnite Update Teases Loki And Thor Skins For Chapter 2 Season 6

The Fortnite Foreshadowing quests have started to go live in the game, after various leaks from previous updates revealed their existence, and although there has been plenty of speculation around them it's not clear what they are all pointing to just yet. With telescopes aimed at the sky, strange radio signals being intercepted, and a crop circle appearing, it isn't a stretch to suggest that aliens are involved, but exactly how these quests are going to pan out and what the future impact will be on the Fortnite storyline remains to be seen. If you're ready to get started down this route, then here's everything we know so far about the Fortnite Foreshadowing quests.