Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

New Fortnite Update Teases Loki And Thor Skins For Chapter 2 Season 6

By Joe Pring
wegotthiscovered.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFortnite players will soon be able to dress up as two incredibly popular Marvel characters. Earlier this week, Epic Games posted some new key art on social media promoting an upcoming reveal for June’s Crew Pack. These bundles, distributed to players who pay a monthly subscription fee and which contain curated goods for use in the battle royale, represent another avenue for the developer to monetize its flagship free-to-play product and often come with skins borrowed from other properties.

wegotthiscovered.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skins#Teases#Marvel#Galactus#The Frost Giant#Asgardian#Fortnite Chapter 2 Season#The House Of Mouse#Wandavision#Falcon#Epic Games#Fortnite Players#Comic Book#Battle Royale#Reveal#Storm#Developer#Apollo Island#Likes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Technology
News Break
Disney
Related
Video GamesEurogamer.net

Fortnite adds character from Mistborn book series

Fortnite's latest crossover is something nobody expected - well, except perhaps the author of the Mistborn book series, Brandon Sanderson. Mistborn character Kelsier became a Fortnite character last night, available via the Item Shop complete with in-game artwork and accessories. Fortnite has crossed over with dozens of comics, popstars, film...
Video Gamesdexerto.com

TimTheTatman explains where Apex Legends falls short of Warzone and Fortnite

Top Twitch streamer Tim ‘TimTheTatman’ Betar has explained why he doesn’t enjoy Apex Legends as much as other top battle royale titles like Warzone and Fortnite. These three games are currently considered the juggernauts of the battle royale genre. While Apex probably isn’t quite as popular as Fortnite or Warzone, it still has a huge, dedicated player base that adores it, and for good reason too.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Fortnite Foreshadowing quests - how to complete all of the quests and solve the alien mystery

The Fortnite Foreshadowing quests have started to go live in the game, after various leaks from previous updates revealed their existence, and although there has been plenty of speculation around them it's not clear what they are all pointing to just yet. With telescopes aimed at the sky, strange radio signals being intercepted, and a crop circle appearing, it isn't a stretch to suggest that aliens are involved, but exactly how these quests are going to pan out and what the future impact will be on the Fortnite storyline remains to be seen. If you're ready to get started down this route, then here's everything we know so far about the Fortnite Foreshadowing quests.
Video GamesCharlie INTEL

Fortnite Season 7 teaser teases an alien invasion

There is a ton of speculation about what new features Epic Games have planned for Fortnite Season 7, and they’ve now posted the first official teaser ahead of its release, hinting at an alien invasion. As with most seasons in Fortnite, Season 6 is gearing up to conclude with an...
Video GamesPosted by
SlashGear

Minecraft Dungeons Hidden Depths goes underwater today

Minecraft Dungeons is approximately one year old, and to celebrate its birthday, the game will go under the water. There’ll be a Minecraft Dungeons DLC called Hidden Depths – you might already have access to the DLC by the time you read this article. Hidden Depths is a water-centric update with both paid and free content, with new weapons, gear, artifacts, locations, and a new enemy.
Video GamesComicBook

Next League of Legends: Wild Rift Update Adds 4 Champions, New Runes

League of Legends: Wild Rift’s roster will grow even more in June whenever Patch 2.3 releases to add new champions to the mobile game. Riven, Irelia, Lucian, and Senna will be the next four champions added with each of them carrying over their abilities from League of Legends on PC with some slight adjustments and new looks. The same update is also adding a few more runes for players to utilize in their champion builds.
Video GamesComicBook

Fortnite and FaZe Clan's Batman Deathrun Creative Mode Event Now Live

A new Fortnite event has been announced by DC Comics and FaZe Clan, focused on Batman! The Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point x FaZe Clan Deathrun event starts today and will be live through June 7th. During the event, players can check out a new Deathrun custom map in the game's Creative Mode. The map was created by JDuth and is meant as a tie-in with the six-issue Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point comic series co-written by Christos Gage and Donald Mustard with art by Reilly Brown. Players will be able to compete and share their scores in a speedrun contest during the event.
Video GamesComicBook

Pokemon Sword and Shield Player Pays Steep Price for Shiny Giratina

Pokemon Sword and Shield's Dynamax Adventures allow players the chance to get rare legendary Pokemon in the Nintendo Switch game. These events can be a great way to find Pokemon unobtainable in other areas, but there's one catch: players can only choose one Pokemon to take with them. Reddit user Scott9661 discovered how difficult the choice can be when they finally found the Shiny Giratina that they had been searching for, but had to give up a Shiny Passimian in exchange. The player clearly made the right choice, but it's a difficult trade-off, and one that perfectly illustrates how tough Dynamax Adventures can be!
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Gibraltar is completely breaking Valkyrie’s ultimate in Apex Legends

While the new legend within Apex Legends has been a joy to play with. A fellow legend has been ruining her ultimate ability apparently due to his impressive size and weight. Season 9 of Apex Legends is well underway now, and players worldwide have been getting a chance to try out the newest legend, Valkyrie. She has an impressive kit that enables her to maneuver within the sky to reign down fire on her enemies.
Video Gamesvg247.com

Borderlands spin-off and Marvel XCOM to be announced at E3 – rumour

2K Games’ potential line-up for E3 2021 has seemingly been leaked. It’s E3 season, which means supposed leaks and made-up rumours are hard to miss, and often harder to tell apart. This one comes from Reddit, and it’s supposedly a list of 2K Games‘ E3 reveals with a couple of interesting surprises.
Video Gamespurexbox.com

Is DICE Teasing Battlefield 6 Will Be At Xbox’s E3 Showcase?

Just because we have confirmation of the Xbox Showcase, you didn't think that would be it, right? Of course not. There are still a few weeks to go and we can expect teases and rumours galore. The first we have is an exchange on Twitter, which could suggest DICE is making an appearance during the show.
Video GamesPosted by
IBTimes

Epic Games Store's Second 'Mystery Game' Revealed In New Leak

"Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration" might be next. Epic Games Store has begun a series of weekly free game downloads to celebrate its Epic Mega Sale. To kick off the special promo, it is giving away "NBA 2K21" as its first mystery game and fans can download it for free until May 27. According to a recent leak, the next mystery game would be "Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration."
Video GamesCharlie INTEL

How to unlock Rick Sanchez in Fortnite Season 7

Everyone’s favorite crazy scientist Rick Sanchez has joined the cast of Fornite Season 7. Read our guide on how to acquire Rick & Morty’s ultra-clever revolutionary of the science world. Even if you don’t watch the show, chances are that at some point you will have seen or heard the...