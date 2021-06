Stan Pulliam is a two-term, nonpartisan mayor of Sandy, who is exploring a run for governor in the 2022 election.On June 16, the city of Portland reported that police officers have resigned en masse from the Rapid Response Team, leaving it unclear how the city would respond to the rioting, vandalism and violence that have become predictable nightly events. The resignations came after the city of Portland escalated its war with police from merely hamstringing budgets and tactics — to prosecuting them. On June 15, the Multnomah County District Attorney filed misdemeanor charges against a Portland police officer who voluntarily...