CN tries to address concerns about its $33.6B railroad deal

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CNI. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. CIBC raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Loop Capital raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$147.00 to C$145.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $128.88.