Machicomoco State Park: A “Special Meeting Place” on the York River
“Machicomoco State Park is a place where Virginia’s cultural, historic and natural resources intersect,” says Dr. Melissa Baker, Director of Virginia State Parks. “In addition to being a special place where visitors can enjoy a wonderful outdoor experience, through interpretive educational displays and ranger-led public programs, people can learn more about the Indian tribes specific to this region of eastern Virginia.”www.coastalvirginiamag.com