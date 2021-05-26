This Map Shows You the Worst and Best States for Auto Insurance Premiums

SPRINGFIELD – Illinois will begin cracking down on motorists who do not carry insurance with random checks done electronically twice a year. Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White said the program requires insurance companies to work in conjunction with his office to confirm residents are following the law. The vast majority of vehicle owners will not have to do anything, as the verification will be confirmed automatically. If electronic verifications are unsuccessful, the Secretary of State’s office will send a written request to the vehicle owner giving them the opportunity to prove they have insurance before suspending their vehicle registration. Vehicle owners must contact their insurance company or notify their insurance agent that they received a letter with a specific reference number from the Secretary of State. Beginning July 1, 2021, vehicle owners who are unable to prove insurance will face a license plate suspension and $100 reinstatement fee. Vehicles owners who do not currently have automobile insurance must obtain insurance to avoid license plate suspension.