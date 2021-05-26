Blinken turns to 'effective partner' Egypt to calm Mideast

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin. Secretary Blinken and Chancellor Merkel emphasized the importance of a coordinated Transatlantic approach to addressing global challenges, including those posed by the People’s Republic of China and Russia. They also discussed the COVID-19 recovery, responding to the climate crisis, and our shared interest in a just and durable political settlement in Afghanistan. Secretary Blinken underscored continued U.S. opposition to the Nord Stream 2 pipeline and encouraged Germany to take concrete steps to reduce the risks it poses to Ukraine and European energy security. The Secretary and Chancellor also reiterated their support for national elections in Libya and the withdrawal of all foreign forces and mercenaries.