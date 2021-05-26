Cancel
Blinken turns to 'effective partner' Egypt to calm Mideast

By SAMY MAGDY, JOSEF FEDERMAN Associated Press
Herald-Journal
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleCAIRO (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken jetted to Egypt on Wednesday as he pressed ahead with a diplomatic mission aimed at shoring up a cease-fire that ended an 11-day war between Israel and the Gaza Strip's ruling Hamas militant group. Blinken landed in Cairo a day after...

