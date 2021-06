The 25-3 South Central Cougars play in their first ever State Baseball Tournament today at Illinois State University. South Central will play their semifinal game at 1pm against Mt Pulaski. The Hilltoppers enter at 21-1 and come out of the Tomahawk Conference in Logan County. Game time is at 1pm for the semifinal with the winner advancing to the 7pm state title game and the loser will play in the 4pm 3rd place game. All the South Central games will be broadcasted today on 100.1 FM and WJBDradio.com.