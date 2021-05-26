Cancel
Our help comes from the Lord

Gainesville.com
 2021-05-26

Blessings and greetings to the readers, hearers, and doers’ of God’s holy word. In the season of timing that we are living in now, and even the season before that, we must continue to know that our help comes from the Lord, no matter what the case may be. According...

www.gainesville.com
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Religionchurchleaders.com

What Is Speaking in Tongues?

The theological debate of speaking in tongues has been around longer than you and I have been on God’s beautiful planet that he created for us. What makes this spiritual gift from God so fascinating is all the unknowns that surround it or as the Apostle Paul calls it “mysteries by the Spirit.“ New Christians and old Christians alike usually ask the same questions when it comes to discussing speaking in tongues.
Religionagupdate.com

Beware actions God hates

Brian Simmons, in his introduction to the book of Proverbs, calls it a “divine seminary of wisdom and revelation to learn the ways of God.” He goes on to state the word “proverb” has two meanings – one is as a parable or saying that expresses wisdom. It can also mean to rule, take dominion or reign with power.
Religionworldtruthvideos.org

Jesus is Lucifer

⁣"Christianity and the Survival of the West", Revilo P Oliver. I'll tell you the same thing I'll tell anyone. There is a spirit world and there is a hierarchy in it and the devil/demons are not in charge. Demons flee from the name of Jesus(Yahushua) and true worship of him. True Satanists know this and have demons appear before them. If you don't believe me, go play with a Ouija board and let me know how that goes for you......If you don't believe the bible, go get some physical proof. But be prepared to have your mind changed. You have nothing to lose, you're going to hell at this point anyway.
Religionam630theword.com

What to Do When You Want God to Show You the Next Step

The last few months have been incredibly stressful. I changed jobs at the beginning of the year, and it has become increasingly apparent that my new job just isn’t a good fit for me. I. Am. Miserable. I can’t pinpoint anything specific. People aren’t mean. The work isn’t difficult. There...
POTUSWashington Post

I’m an Episcopal priest. Denying Biden Communion is the nuclear option.

As a priest, I’ve celebrated the Eucharist most Sunday mornings of my adult life. Sometimes people ask if it gets boring to repeat the same words and actions week after week: “Take, eat, this is my Body, which is given for you …” But I can honestly answer that every single time is a humbling and profound experience. I stand at the altar dressed in robes patterned on ancient fashion, facing silver vessels that contain simple elements of bread and wine. Beyond them is the real treasure: God’s people, who have assembled in our church’s historic building for a chance to commune with something larger than themselves. If you train your mind’s eye just right, you can see the burdens and hopes they bring to the feast; it’s the job of the priest to make the words of the prayer on the page their words. Surrounded by all this holiness, there’s no way but for the bread and wine to be transformed into something beyond themselves, becoming objects of our purest desires. Even toddlers invariably stretch out with chubby little knuckles in anticipation of receiving the bread. For just a moment, we are all transported to a place that looks and feels less like our broken world and more like a people at peace with ourselves and our neighbors — the heavenly banquet that Jesus preached about.
Societymomtastic.com

Helping Our Son Find Pride This June

We are heading to our local farmer’s market for the first time this year. After telling them we’re leaving 3,000 times, my broody bunch of preteens and teens are slowly appearing at the door. As my oldest son turns his head, glitter on his cheek catches the light. Inside my stomach flips, I’m proud of him and nervous for him all at once.
Religiongreatawakening.win

Weekly Communion (1st Post of many to come LORD willing)

Welcome to the first organized communion on this board siblings. The goal is to once a week organize a digital communion of bread/ wine (or grape juice if you're at work haha) with the brethren. I will be posting these once a week; i will do my best to keep...
Religioncasscountynow.com

But the Lord

We all have a “but God” testimony. A time in our life when if it hadn’t been for God, we wouldn’t have made it. Genesis 8:1 says, and God remembered Noah, and every living thing, and all the cattle that was with him in the ark; and God made a ...
ReligionHillsdale Daily News

From death to life

I don’t know about you, but I tend to be impatient. I want to see results as soon as possible. The idea of waiting a long time for something is difficult. This is what we learn in Scripture. God is not in a hurry like we are. As Peter reminds us, “With the Lord one day is as a thousand years, and a thousand years as one day.” God is working things together, according to his will, and he is patient. This is important to remember as we think about Scripture as well as our own lives.
ReligionUnveiled Wife

Prayer: Healing From Our Brokenness

Thank You for all that You have done to save us. Thank You for healing our brokenness. Thank You for freeing us from sin. Thank You for reminding us of who we are, especially when our past tempts us to doubt. We pray we would continue to heal from past wounds and hurts. We pray You would transform us. We pray Your will is done in us and in our marriage in Jesus’ name AMEN!
Religionascensionpress.com

Anyone You Forgive, I Forgive

Are we able to forgive those who have hurt our loved ones? Today, Jeff gives some words of encouragement regarding forgiveness, especially when people have hurt those closest to us. Snippet of the Show. “I have said this to you, that in me you may have peace. In the world...
Religionworldcatholicnews.com

Jesus’ Miracles Are Signs of the Sacraments| National Catholic Register

Sunday, June 27, is the 13th Sunday of Ordinary Time. Mass Readings: Wisdom 1:13-15; 2:23-24; Psalm 30:2-13; 2 Corinthians 8:7, 9, 13-15; Mark 5:21-43. The first reading speaks of the goodness of creation. “God did not make death,” the ancient sage says, “nor does he rejoice in the destruction of the living.” He continues, “All the creatures of the world are wholesome … for God formed man to be imperishable. … By the envy of the devil, death entered the world.” The biblical worldview is that death is an invader, not part of God’s original plan. Adam and Eve had access to the Tree of Life, by which they could live forever (Genesis 2:9, 16; 3:22), and the plants were food for all creatures (Genesis 1:29-30), so even killing and eating among the animals was unnecessary. But man’s sin and the supernatural forces of evil (the devil and his demons) have marred God’s good creation. Yet it will not remain this way forever: In the world to come, death will be overcome and harmony restored (Revelation 21:4).
Religioncatholicexchange.com

Holy Scripture, Healing , and the Enlightenment

In the days when states were still “The Colonies” and men wore powdered wigs, a new way of thinking captured the intelligentsia of the western world. The reasoning that came to prevail went something like this: “The miracle stories in the Bible and the lives of the saints may be quaint, entertaining, and even have symbolic meaning. But certainly we should not take them literally! Oh, God exists, for sure. But if the Creator made such a marvelous world, humming along according to the laws of nature which he designed, why would he ever step in and work against those rules? So let’s not be naive.”
ReligionDaily Jeffersonian

Many Churches, One Lord

The last fifteen months, while the world has been dealing with this coronavirus pandemic, have been life-changing for us all. And even though we are opening our country back up, we know of places that are still dealing with deaths by the thousands. Sometimes in our humanity, we learn by...
Religionnation.africa

Former atheist in crisis of faith after ‘finding Jesus’

Seth Mahiga served as the secretary-general of Atheists in Kenya Society for about two years before he quit. President of the atheists' society, Harrison Mumia, wished Mahiga “the best with his newfound Lord Jesus Christ”. In religion, it is said scepticism breeds unbelief, and that is the case for Seth...
Religiongoldenageofgaia.com

Archangel Gabriel through Shelley Young ~ Trust in Your Mastery

While faith and trust are often used as interchangeable terms, there is a distinct difference. Faith is the belief in something bigger than you. Trust is knowing that bigger something is always and consistently there for you in whatever ways you need. Most of you have the belief piece firmly in place, but wobble when it comes to the trust piece. But could the missing trust piece be a lack of trust in yourself?
Religionfreerepublic.com

Pray For the Peace of Jerusalem

Make known among the nations what he has done. tell of all his wonderful acts. let the hearts of those who seek the Lord rejoice. his chosen ones, the children of Jacob. his judgments are in all the earth. 8 He remembers his covenant forever,. the promise he made, for...