Kate Middleton’s Go-To Parenting Move Saved the Day During Royal Outing﻿

By Greta Heggeness
purewow.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKate Middleton just broke out her go-to parenting move during her latest royal outing. The Duchess of Cambridge, 39, recently joined her husband, Prince William, in Scotland for an official tour. During one visit, the royal couple greeted a group of students outside the European Marine Energy Centre in Orkney. While chatting with the children, Middleton demonstrated her tried and true trick for conversing with kids: She bent down to meet their eye-line.

CelebritiesPosted by
HOLAUSA

What Prince William and Kate like to do with George, Charlotte and Louis

Three young kids and a dog would keep most people active, including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Prince William and Kate opened up about some of the activities they enjoy doing with their children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis—while visiting The Way Youth Zone on Thursday in Wolverhampton to mark the UK’s Mental Health Awareness Week.
GardeningHello Magazine

Houseplants that get the royal seal of approval

With 6.5million hashtags, it is safe to say that houseplants are a pretty big deal right now, and even the royals are fans! The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have showcased beautiful greenery inside of their homes during virtual appearances, and SaveOnEnergy have noticed that palm and fig plants are among the favourites!
Harper's Bazaar

Prince William and Kate Middleton's Children Miss Their Great-Grandfather, Prince Philip

Everyone in the royal family is mourning the loss of the Duke of Edinburgh. In a thank you note sent to well-wishers who shared their condolences after Prince Philip's death this spring, Prince William and Kate Middleton said that the late royal is missed by everyone in their family, including their their three children Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3.
Mental HealthPeople

Kate Middleton and Prince William Lead Celebrities in a 'Mental Health Minute' Broadcast

Kate Middleton and Prince William are encouraging open conversations about mental health. On Friday, the royal couple joined well-known faces from soccer star David Beckham to singer Anne-Marie and chef Jamie Oliver in a 60-second broadcast urging U.K. citizens to continue to help others and carry on conversations about mental health struggles as the country comes to an end of its Mental Health Awareness Week.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Kate Middleton's childhood home cost 6x UK average house price

Growing up, Kate Middleton lived in a £1.5million property named Oak Acre in Bucklebury village, along with her mother Carole Middleton, father Michael Middleton, sister Pippa Middleton and brother James Middleton. Kate's family moved to the large, detached house when she was aged 13, and it is reported to have...
WorldPopculture

Kate Middleton Makes Emotional Phone Call to Woman Whose Grandparents Died From COVID-19

Kate Middleton got personal with a victim of the COVID-19 pandemic for a new book released this month. The Duchess of Cambridge has been speaking to many of the finalists for Hold Still: A Portrait of Our Nation in 2020 — a photography book published on May 7, 2021. After organizing the Hold Still campaign, she and Prince William shared one of her emotional phone calls on YouTube on Monday.
WorldPosted by
Amomama

Closer Weekly: Prince William Jokes 3-Year-Old Son Prince Louis Is the Comedian of the Family

A royal insider recently revealed that Prince William joked that his youngest child, Prince Louis, who recently celebrated his third birthday, was the comedian in the family. The third child of Prince William and Kate Middleton recently began attending Willcocks Nursery School in London, following in the footsteps of his older siblings — Prince George and Princess Charlotte.
romper.com

Look At All These Ridiculously Cute Pics Of Princess Charlotte Growing Up

Being fourth in line to the royal throne isn’t easy, but Princess Charlotte makes it look fun. The goofy middle child to Prince William and Kate Middleton always seems to be having a splendid time in all of the photos taken of her over the years. Looking at every photo of Princess Charlotte shows that she is full of personality.
Designers & CollectionsHello Magazine

Kate Middleton's polka dot top is also made in a dress style you wouldn't expect

Last week, the gorgeous Duchess of Cambridge looked her typically stylish self on a royal visit to Wolverhampton for her latest engagement with husband Prince William. As ever, the mother-of-three delighted onlookers with her fab new outfit - a pair of super sleek flared trousers by Jigsaw, and a stunning Tory Burch silk polka-dot blouse which she topped off with an elegant navy coat.
WorldPopculture

Kate Middleton's Picture Perfect COVID-19 Vaccine Photo Has Followers Raving

Kate Middleton is following in her husband's footsteps by getting her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. On Saturday, the Duchess of Cambridge told her followers on the Kensington Royal Twitter account that she got her first dose of the vaccine. In turn, fans responded to the post by praising the duchess for both getting the vaccine and for looking flawless while doing so.