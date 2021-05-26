Kate Middleton’s Go-To Parenting Move Saved the Day During Royal Outing
Kate Middleton just broke out her go-to parenting move during her latest royal outing. The Duchess of Cambridge, 39, recently joined her husband, Prince William, in Scotland for an official tour. During one visit, the royal couple greeted a group of students outside the European Marine Energy Centre in Orkney. While chatting with the children, Middleton demonstrated her tried and true trick for conversing with kids: She bent down to meet their eye-line.www.purewow.com