Repairs underway for damaged Paul Bunyan and Babe statues in Bemidji
BEMIDJI, Minn. — Bemidji's most iconic duo is getting a much-needed makeover, from the top of Paul Bunyan's shoulder to the bottom of Babe's hooves. Crews have been hard at work in Paul Bunyan Park, making multiple repairs to the two statues in Bemidji's downtown. The work had been scheduled for this later summer but was moved ahead of schedule after the Paul Bunyan statue sustained damage earlier this month.www.brainerddispatch.com