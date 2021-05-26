Nanoparticle filters coming to the BMW 5 Series, 6 Series GT and M5 models

For the next few months in Garage, we’ll be trying to work out who builds the best Golf GTI, Volkswagen or BMW. Only BMW call its the 128ti. Both are front drive hot hatches with around 250bhp and cost within a fiver a month of each other. In fact at less than £350 a month on lease, both look like performance hatch steals. The GTI template (good at everything, even better at driving) is a template that VW mastered with the MkV in 2005, but has chosen to disrupt a little with this new MkVIII. For BMW this is new front-wheel drive territory. Over to our pair of Ollies to talk us through their cars.