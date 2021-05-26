Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Nanoparticle filters coming to the BMW 5 Series, 6 Series GT and M5 models

By Gabriel Nica
BMW BLOG
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLate last year, BMW announced the introduction of a new nanoparticle filter on some of its models, a system meant to provide even better quality air to the occupants of the car. What used to be a standard feature on the X7 and an optional one of the 7 Series and 8 Series, will now be offered on cheaper models too, starting this summer. The BMW 5 Series range along with the 6 Series GT and M5 will get this new feature too.

www.bmwblog.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Filters#Bmw 5 Series#Car Models#Used Cars#Tesla Cars#M5#Bmw X5 M#American#Ev#Hepa#Bmw X6#Tesla Models#Cheaper Models#Feature#Active Carbon Layers#Particles#Four Zone Climate Control#Marketing Talk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
BMW
News Break
Cars
News Break
Tesla
Related
Worldtheedgemarkets.com

BMW launches three new models

KUALA LUMPUR (May 28): BMW Group Malaysia launched three new luxury models — the new BMW 530e M Sport, BMW 530i M Sport and BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo. All three models will be fully assembled in Malaysia, adding to the automaker's portfolio of locally assembled vehicles in the market, it said in separate statements.
CarsThe Verge

BMW’s i4 sedan is the electric 4 Series you’ve been waiting for

Months after revealing its first new electric vehicle in nearly a decade, the iX SUV, BMW is ready to pull back the curtain on its next EV. The i4 electric sedan is the automaker’s electrified 4 Series, with up to 300 miles of range and starting at $55,400 for the low-spec model.
CarsCarscoops

Can The All-Electric Audi RS e-tron GT Worry The BMW M5 CS?

If you’re in the market for a premium performance sedan, you could go for a traditional, ICE-powered car like the BMW M5 CS, or embrace the future and choose one of a few all-electric models that are currently are there like the Audi RS e-Tron GT. To see which of...
CarsCarscoops

BMW M5 CS Vs Audi E-Tron GT, Ford Bronco In Limbo, 2022 Kia Sportage, Porsche 911 Launch Disaster, Alfa Romeo’s First EV: Your Morning Brief

Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. Between coronavirus shutdowns and parts supply issues the Bronco’s launch has faced so many obstacles it makes the Rubicon Trail look like a freshly laid drag strip. And now, in an email to customers, Ford admits it doesn’t know when production roadblocks will be resolved.
CarsHot Hardware

BMW's i4 EV Boasts Up To 535HP, Coming In 2022 Priced From $55,000 To Zap Tesla Model 3

A new challenger to the Tesla Model 3 is entering the ring, and it's coming from a familiar name in the compact luxury sedan market. BMW just revealed U.S. pricing and specifications for the electrified version of its 4-Series. Of course, given that it's a BMW, the vehicle won't come cheap, and its starting price is well above what you'd find with the Model 3.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

2022 BMW X3 And X4 Debut Refreshed Exteriors, Tweaked Interiors

The time for the mid-cycle refresh has arrived for the BMW X3 and X4, the German automaker giving both lineups an overhaul in the design department while adding new technologies and features. The updated lineup includes the hotter X3 M and X4 M variants, too. BMW has detailed the styling changes, highlighted the new features and specs, and provided pricing for the updated models; however, there aren’t any significant surprises with the changes.
Carsnordot.app

BMW launches two new electrics, a 4 Series cousin and an artsy SUV

In the race against Tesla and competitors like Audi and Mercedes, BMW is betting on two new electric models. Although they're very similar in terms of their drive systems, they could hardly be more different in terms of their appearance. Ten years after the i3's highly acclaimed first appearance, BMW's...
MotorsportsBMW BLOG

Video: BMW M5 CS Laps Nurburgring in 7 Minutes and 29.57 Seconds

When the BMW M5 CS came out, a lot of people wondered about the meaning behind the embossing of the Nurburgring layout onto the front headrests. Some thought it was a hint at a possible Nurburgring record with the M5 CS, while others thought it was a direct recommendation to use this car on the track exclusively. As it turns out, those guesses were somewhat accurate.
CarsBMW BLOG

Euro NCAP crash test: 5 stars for BMW 4 Series G22 and G23 Convertible

The second generation of the BMW 4 Series has passed the Euro NCAP crash test with a 5 star rating. Considering it is structurally similar to the 3 Series tested in 2019, NCAP only conducted additional tests where performance of the cars may differ. As the photos from the Euro...
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

BMW considering LMDh, Electric GT as post-Formula E options

Markus Flasch, who is now in charge of BMW Motorsport as boss of the marque's sporting M brand, has revealed that both the LMDh prototype category and the new-for-2023 eGT series are on its radar. Flasch stressed that no decisions have been made, but he strongly suggested that BMW will...
Buying CarsAutoweek.com

The 2022 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe Dons a Familiar Face

BMW’s new styling direction finally makes its way to the 4-Series Gran Coupe. The 2022 BMW 430i Gran Coupe starts at $45,795, with the more powerful M440i xDrive starting at $58,995. BMW also updates the X3 and X4—and their M-badged counterparts—for 2022. BMW unveiled two new, second-generation 4-Series Gran Coupes...
CarsBMW BLOG

Video: Upcoming BMW 7 Series and X8 spotted out testing on Nurburgring

As summer rolls by, so do the prototypes of upcoming models on the Nurburgring. Just like every year, the Green Hell is currently full of cars performing various tests before they are approved for production. And the video below shows a plethora of them, mostly BMWs. As we all know, the Nurburgring is the main track where BMW tests its models and the 7 Series and upcoming X8 are no exception.
CarsBMW BLOG

WORLD PREMIERE: 2021 BMW X3 M Competition Facelift — One of the M Division’s Best

It might seem a bit odd for BMW purists to hear but the BMW X3 M Competition is actually one of the M Division’s very best cars. Aside from its bone-shattering ride quality, it’s almost a perfect M car — it’s seriously fast, remarkably capable, and surprisingly fun to drive. And yet, it’s still an X3, so it seats five comfortably and has a big trunk. There’s so little to not love about the X3 M that the idea of an LCI facelift making it even better makes us all very excited.
Home & GardenBMW BLOG

Photo Comparison: G24 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe vs. Audi A5 / S5 Sportback

The new BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe is here, finally. Fans of the 4er GC have been waiting, extremely impatiently, ever since the G20 3 Series debuted to see this very car. The first-gen car (dubbed F36) has an extremely loyal customer base, made up of owners that only want to replace their existing car with a new version and nothing else. However, they’re not the only customers in this segment, as the Audi A5 Sportback has actually been doing it for longer.
CarsMotorAuthority

Preview: 2022 BMW 4-Series Gran Coupe grows in size, brawn

BMW took the wraps off a bigger and bolder 4-Series Gran Coupe hatchback on Tuesday. The German automaker introduced a new generation of its 4-Series family for the 2021 model year, with the regular coupe and convertible members arriving first and the high-performance M4 variants arriving slightly later. The 4-Series...
Carstopgear.com

BMW 1 Series 128ti – long-term review

For the next few months in Garage, we’ll be trying to work out who builds the best Golf GTI, Volkswagen or BMW. Only BMW call its the 128ti. Both are front drive hot hatches with around 250bhp and cost within a fiver a month of each other. In fact at less than £350 a month on lease, both look like performance hatch steals. The GTI template (good at everything, even better at driving) is a template that VW mastered with the MkV in 2005, but has chosen to disrupt a little with this new MkVIII. For BMW this is new front-wheel drive territory. Over to our pair of Ollies to talk us through their cars.
CarsBMW BLOG

Video: New BMW X3 M and X4 M Models star in first online clips

This week is a pretty big one for BMW. No less than five new models have been unveiled, seven if you’re really into numbers. Those would be the new BMW X3 M and X4 M models, another two for the Competition versions, the refreshed X3 and X4 non-M versions and the 4 Series Gran Coupe. Right now though, we’re going to check out the most powerful versions in this list, the X3 M and X4 M Competition cars.
Carsconceptcarz.com

2021 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupé

•Second-generation model features new BMW design language. •Wider, longer, taller with more rear headroom, legroom and boot space. •Sleeker profile contributes to improved drag co-efficient. •Highly versatile, combining spaciousness and driving pleasure with optimised chassis for improved handling. •Mild hybrid technology increases dynamism and efficiency. •Enhanced connectivity and additional driving...