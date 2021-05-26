Nanoparticle filters coming to the BMW 5 Series, 6 Series GT and M5 models
Late last year, BMW announced the introduction of a new nanoparticle filter on some of its models, a system meant to provide even better quality air to the occupants of the car. What used to be a standard feature on the X7 and an optional one of the 7 Series and 8 Series, will now be offered on cheaper models too, starting this summer. The BMW 5 Series range along with the 6 Series GT and M5 will get this new feature too.www.bmwblog.com