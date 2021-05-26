Cancel
This Is Us Spoilers: What Can We Expect on Season 6?!?

By Hilton Hater
The Hollywood Gossip
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Tuesday night's episode of This Is Us, viewers were expecting to see Kevin and Madison exchange vows, become husband and wife and live happily ever after. HOWEVER... after being asked at the last-second by his fiancee whether he truly loved her, Kevin coudl only say he thought his feelings could "grow" as they raise their twins.

This Is Us to end with Season 6, fulfilling creator Dan Fogelman's plan

The news that This Is Us is ending next season, which NBC is expected to formally announce with its 2021-2022 schedule on Friday, shouldn't come as a surprise. When NBC renewed This Is Us for three more seasons in May 2019, Fogelman said that Season 6 would likely be the last. “We’re roughly in the middle of where the television series is going to go,” Fogelman said at the time. “We never set out to make a television series that was going to last 18 seasons, so we have a very direct plan. I have script pages I have written and I’m writing that really are deep, deep, deep into the future. We have a plan for what we’re going to do, and I know what the plan is.” According to The Hollywood Reporter's Lesley Goldberg, "while an official count has yet to be determined, it’s expected that the final season will consist of around 18 episodes, likely enough to carry the series over the 100-episode threshold typically needed to secure a lucrative off-network syndication deal and triggering a cash infusion for Fogelman and Disney, which now owns the series after closing its $71.3 billion Fox deal a few years ago. That would create yet another revenue stream after Disney-owned Hulu in 2017 acquired SVOD rights to This Is Us in what sources at the time said was a record-breaking per-episode fee. Hulu and NBC shared co-exclusive rights to the series."
TV SeriesPosted by
Simplemost

'This Is Us' Is Reportedly Ending With 6th Season

After five emotional years, it’s time to say goodbye to Kate, Kevin and Randall Pearson, the much-loved sibling trio at the heart of “This Is Us,” the family drama spanning multiple decades. The “This Is Us” final season has been announced, with The Hollywood Reporter claiming that season six will be the last.
TV Series

'This Is Us' Is Coming To An End With The Sixth Season

NBC’s award-winning and top-rated drama series This Is Us will come to an end with its sixth season. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the network is poised to announce on Friday that its time-jumping family tear-jerker from creator Dan Fogelman will close its run during the upcoming 2021-2022 broadcast season.
TV Series

'This Is Us' cast reacts to series ending news

Washington [US], May 16 (ANI): It is not only the fans of the American romantic drama 'This Is Us' who are bewailing over the announcement of the final season, but the cast of the series also got emotional about the decision. The romantic drama 'This Is Us', which announced the...
TV Series

'This Is Us' Creator Dan Fogelman Joins Stars Mandy Moore & Susan Kelechi Watson In Responding To Season 6 Ending Announcement; Will "Work Hard To Stick The Landing"

This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman took to Twitter on Friday, to respond to the news that his hit NBC drama will end with its upcoming sixth season. “Whoever casually first said ‘All good things must come to an end’ never had to end their favorite thing,” he wrote. “While sad to have just 1 season left, also grateful to NBC for letting us end the show how, and when, we always intended. We’ll work hard to stick the landing.”
TV SeriesPosted by
Tyla

Everything We Know About This Is Us Season 6

While fans were devastated about the show ending, they can be sure that the emotion the programme is known for will be heart-wrenching as ever. For those that haven't been subjected to the emotional turmoil of This Is Us, the show follows a set of three siblings born on the same day.
TV Series

Why 'This Is Us' Ending Isn't Surprising

Fans of the Pearsons were devastated to find out that This Is Us would reportedly be coming to an end after the sixth and final season. The Hollywood Reporter broke the news, and NBC is expected to release an official statement on Friday. While no details have been revealed about the final season, it is reportedly 18 episodes long, bringing the series' episode count to 100 and lining it up for potentially lucrative syndication deals.
This Is Us season 6 spoilers: Mandy Moore on ‘challenging’ story ahead

As many of you likely know at this point, This Is Us season 6 is going to be the final season on NBC. It’s also likely to be incredibly emotional given everything we’ve been teased so far. Take, for example, the fact that Rebecca ends up presumably on her deathbed, that Kate and Toby get divorced, and that we still don’t know for sure who Kevin ends up with romantically.
