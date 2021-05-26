Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Revisited: Nashville’s 2020 NHL Entry Draft

By Eric D
ontheforecheck.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleIt hasn’t been close to a full year since the 2020 NHL Entry Draft, but it has been a (mostly) complete season for the Nashville Predators’ haul from that class. This year, I’ve watched a majority of games for each of these prospects, tracking multiple data points for all seven.

www.ontheforecheck.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl Draft#Nhl Team#Nashville Predators#2020 Nhl Entry Draft#Nhl Entry Draft#The Nashville Predators#Dy#Post Draft Instant Grade#Ska Neva#Mhl#Wjc#Khl#An Ontario Hockey League#Ohl#The Chicago Wolves#Ahl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Nashville Predator
News Break
NHL
Country
Sweden
News Break
Hockey
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLchatsports.com

Jack Eichel Trade Rumors: Talks Getting 'Intense' and 'Serious' Around Sabres Star

Trade talk surrounding Buffalo Sabres superstar center Jack Eichel is reportedly starting to heat up. According to Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic, negotiations between the Sabres and teams interested in acquiring Eichel are getting "more intense and serious." LeBrun theorized that if the Sabres are going to move Eichel this...
NHLThe Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Flames, Flyers, Oilers, Sabres, Canadiens, More

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Calgary Flames are vehemently denying anything related to rumors that forward Matthew Tkachuk is looking to leave the team. Meanwhile, there is talk the Philadelphia Flyers have eyes on a number of different defensemen. One scribe looks at comparable contracts for Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and thinks the deal could come down to term, and the Buffalo Sabres asking price for Jack Eichel is reportedly “crazy.” Finally, was Corey Perry almost not a part of the Montreal Canadiens playoff push?
NHLushl.com

2021 NHL Draft Hub

The USHL heads into the 2021 NHL Draft with nearly 100 players featured by NHL Central Scouting throughout the 2020-21 USHL season, including 74 in the Final Rankings. At the 2020 NHL Draft, the USHL had 51 players selected, marking the third-straight season with 50-or-more USHL players taken in the NHL Draft. The USHL has seen an average of 50-or-more drafted players over the last seven NHL Drafts. The league's 51 selections last Draft tied for the third-highest total in a single NHL Draft (2014), trailing only the 2018 (57) and 2019 (54) Draft totals.
NHLdiscoverweyburn.com

Red Wings Pick Up New Player

The Richardson Pioneer Weyburn Red Wings announced the signing of a new player Friday. The team has picked up defenseman Sam Skillestad from Missoula, Montana. Skillestad spent the past season with the Missoula Bruins of the NA3HL, where the 03-born blueliner skated in 36 games, scoring five goals and assisting on 20. He also racked up 82 penalty minutes.
NHLPosted by
96.1 The Breeze

Looks Like Jack Eichel Is Close to Leaving Buffalo

Over the past six seasons, there's no doubt that the face of the Buffalo Sabres franchise has been captain Jack Eichel. Selected at number two overall in the 2015 NHL Draft, Eichel has been the team leader in points since then and is considered one of the best 5-10 players in the entire league. However, it's no secret the Sabres have been bad over the last decade and it appears an unhappy Jack Eichel is about to leave the City of Buffalo for good.
NHLmilehighhockey.com

Colorado Avalanche and the 2021 NHL Draft

Another year has come and gone, and the Avalanche are back to square one after a disappointing end to the season. This year the Avalanche have to prepare for the Seattle expansion draft and then a draft class where much of the talent, especially from Canada, didn’t not play much or at all.
NHLchatsports.com

2021 NHL Draft: Owen Power sits on top most projections

We — as a collective hockey-watching audience — have been treated and gifted multiple cemented first-overall selections for several drafts. Whether it is Connor McDavid, Auston Matthews, Alexis Lafreniere, or even Nathan MacKinnon in 2013 — there have been top-tier top picks for a while. Everyone knew who was going to be selected first, it was just figuring out the picks after that which caused the drama.
NHLNBC Sports

Would Patrice Bergeron be No. 1 pick in 2003 NHL Draft redo?

The 2003 NHL Draft featured one of the most talented and deepest classes in history, and it was a pivotal event for many franchises. That includes the Boston Bruins, who selected center Patrice Bergeron with the No. 45 overall pick in the second round. The 2003 draft concluded June 22, making today its 18th anniversary.
NHLSecond City Hockey

Blackhawks Rumor Roundup: Eichel and Strome and Zadorov, oh my!

The last few days have brought a series of reports detailing what the Blackhawks could be up to over the next few months, so let’s get right into it:. One such item emerged on Saturday, when Larry Brooks of the New York Post reported that Chicago is one of the teams that has “entered the sweepstakes” to acquire Buffalo Sabres center and team captain Jack Eichel. Brooks further reported that any trade between the two teams would have to include Kirby Dach, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft.
NHLchatsports.com

2021 NHL Draft Scouting Report: Cole Sillinger

The 2021 NHL Draft order is set, for now. Barring any trades, the NY Rangers will be selecting #15 overall. While the 2021 Draft is deemed “weaker” than the 2020 and 2022 drafts, it is still a draft with solid players available. The Rangers actually have a good situation, where they aren’t picking in the top-ten in this draft. There will be many options at #15, and Cole Sillinger is a guy who, based on scouting reports, could be a good target.
NHLallaboutthejersey.com

Fabian Lysell: 2021 NHL Draft Prospect Profile: Speed Kills, but Does it Draft Well?

Welcome to another prospect profile here at AATJ! Today, we have one of the top Swedish forwards in the 2021 draft class, right winger and pure speedster Fabian Lysell. He most likely won’t be the top Swede drafted, but he has a shot to be in the top 3-5 Swedes drafted, and considering how that country consistently produces top level NHL talent year after year, that gives Lysell a good chance to go fairly high in this draft. Many rankings have him in the top 10, but a fair amount have him ranked somewhere between 10-15 as well. A select few even have him inside the top 5, and that means he’s worthy to look into, as our New Jersey Devils are picking 4th. If even one analyst has him in the top 5, then you can be sure the Devils will have done a deep dive into him. So, let’s take a look.
NHLtalesbuzz.com

NHL Stanley Cup Final 2021: Times, TV channels, how to watch Lightning vs. Canadiens

Less than a year after the Stanley Cup was handed out, it’s time once again for the NHL to crown its champion. It’ll be a familiar one — either the defending champion or the franchise that has done it a record 24 times. Beginning on Monday, June 28, it’ll be the Lightning and the Canadiens in the 2021 Stanley Cup Final.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

NHL Draft History – 31st Pick Overall

Welcome to a brand new series here at The Hockey Writers called “Road to the Draft.” In this series, our draft contributors will count down from 32nd overall all the way to 1st overall and revisit each player taken with that pick between 2010 and 2020. The goal of this...
NHLYardbarker

2021 NHL Draft: 5 Maple Leafs 2nd Round Targets

At this point, I thought that I would be writing about the Toronto Maple Leafs and their run in the playoffs. With another early first round exit, it’s time to focus on the Maple Leafs offseason– starting with the NHL Entry Draft. The Maple Leafs are without a first-round draft...
NHLlastwordonsports.com

Brett Harrison Scouting Report: 2021 NHL Draft #40

Welcome back to Top Shelf Prospects, the daily column that brings you the next crop of professional hockey players. Each day I will bring you a new player profile or topical article in the lead-up to the 2021 NHL Draft. Be sure to bookmark the site, follow me on Twitter, and spread the word for the site that will bring you analytical and critical profiles and scouting reports! Last Word On Hockey Prospects is your new headquarters for everything “2021 NHL Draft”! We have a complete listing of our draft articles here. Today we bring you our Brett Harrison Scouting Report.
NHLlastwordonsports.com

Aidan Hreschuk Scouting Report: 2021 NHL Draft #42

Welcome back to Top Shelf Prospects, the daily column that brings you the next crop of professional hockey players. Each day I will bring you a new player profile or topical article in the lead-up to the 2021 NHL Draft. Be sure to bookmark the site, follow me on Twitter, and spread the word for the site that will bring you analytical and critical profiles and scouting reports! Last Word On Hockey Prospects is your new headquarters for everything “2021 NHL Draft”! We have a complete listing of our draft articles here. Today we bring you our Aidan Hreschuk Scouting Report.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Daniil Lazutin – 2021 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

2020-21 Team: SKA-1946 St. Petersburg (Russia) NHL Central Scouting: 46th (European skaters) Matthew Zator’s April Rankings: Honorable Mention. Heading into the 2020-21 season, the buzz surrounding Lazutin was pretty high. He was looked upon as one of the top center prospects to come out of Russia in quite some time. He had four goals and 11 points in 32 games for MHL Dynamo Moskva in the MHL, Russia’s top junior league. In addition, he turned heads during the World U-17 Hockey Challenge, scoring four goals and nine points in six games leading Russia to the Gold medal.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

LA Kings Draft: Scott Morrow 2021 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

A potential second-round target for the LA Kings, Scott Morrow is a gifted defenseman who shined under the bright lights of the critically acclaimed Shattuck’s St. Mary’s Prep School in Faribault, Minnesota. Since turning 16 years of age, he’s played with the 18U team in the 2018-19 season, tallying 15...
NHLhockeywilderness.com

2021 NHL Draft: Matthew Beniers is a do-it-all center

The 2021 NHL Draft holds no superstars. It has been said a million times leading up to the event on July 23, but considering the lack of someone at the top and the influence of having no true full seasons, because, you know, a global pandemic, there are a lot of possible prospects that will be selected in the first five picks.