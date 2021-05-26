Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Before We Die cast: Who stars with Lesley Sharp in new drama series, and what time it’s on Channel 4

By Jaymi McCann
inews.co.uk
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrime thriller fans are set for a treat as Lesley Sharp’s latest show Before We Die is about to hit our screens. But who stars in this take on a Scandi drama? Here’s everything you need to know. What is Before We Die about?. Channel 4 describes Before We Die...

inews.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lesley Sharp
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Channel 4#Drama Series#Gangs#Best Drama#Family Drama#War Thriller#New Netflix Series#Scandi#Swedish#Dc Janet Scott#The Radio Times#British#Irish#Tudors#Serbian#The Border Post#Ocu#The National Crime Agency#Eastern European#Titans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
BBC
News Break
Netflix
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

‘First Kill’: Netflix’s YA Vampire Drama Series Sets Full Cast

Netflix has set the full cast for First Kill, its upcoming vampire drama series executive produced by Emma Roberts. Joining leads Sarah Catherine Cook and Imani Lewis are Lost alum Elizabeth Mitchell, Aubin Wise (Atlanta), Jason Robert Moore (The Punisher), Gracie Dzienny (Jupiter’s Legacy), Will Swenson (The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Phillip Mullings Jr. (American Soul), Dominic Goodman (Better Things), and Dylan McNamara (Ambition).
TV SeriesHello Magazine

The Drowning star Jill Halfpenny set to star in new Channel 5 drama - details

After a hugely successful turn starring in Channel 5's hit show The Drowning, Jill Halfpenny is back with a new series - and it sounds seriously good!. The new series, The Holiday, is based on TM Logan's bestselling novel, and Jill is set to play Kate, a woman who’s dream family holiday quickly becomes a nightmare when she discovers her husband is having an affair with one of her best friends.
MoviesThe Sun US

Who’s in the cast of Netflix drama Sweet Tooth?

NETFLIX fans are getting excited for the release of Sweet Tooth - a new fantasy drama that follows the life of hybrid deer-boy Gus. But who plays the main character? And who else is in the TV series? Here’s what we know. The best series on Netflix. The best movies...
TV SeriesPosted by
Variety

‘In the Heights’ Star Melissa Barrera to Lead Netflix Survival Drama Series ‘Breathe’

Melissa Barrera has been cast in the lead role of the Netflix drama series “Breathe.”. Variety exclusively reported that the series had been ordered at the streamer back in February. Barrera will star as Liv, a razor-sharp Manhattan attorney who finds herself profoundly out of her comfort zone when her small plane crashes in the Canadian wilderness and she must battle for survival.
TV SeriesRefinery29

Meet The Cast Of Amazon Prime’s Newest Crime Drama Dom

If you’re unfamiliar with Brazilian TV, you might not recognize a lot of the beautiful faces in the cast of Dom, Amazon Prime Video’s newest offering. The streamer’s new Portuguese-language crime drama, based on a true story, centers around a father and son both enmeshed in the war on drugs: Pedro (Gabriel Leone) is struggling with addiction, and his police officer father, Victor (Flavio Tolezani), is determined to help him. But Victor has devoted his entire life and career to the fight against cocaine trafficking, and Pedro is well on his way to becoming the leader of a criminal gang and the most wanted man in Rio de Janeiro.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

The Time Traveler's Wife: HBO Series Adapt Adds 14 More Actors to Cast

HBO continues to go full-steam ahead with The Time Traveler's Wife, adding 14 more actors to the upcoming Steven Moffat-run time-travel romance drama series. The show is adapted from the novel by Audrey Niffenegger. Caitlin Shorey, Everleigh McDonell (Good Girls), Michael Park (Stranger Things), Jaime Ray Newman (Little Fires Everywhere), Taylor Richardson (Rise), Peter Graham (Will & Grace), Brian Altemus (Grand Army), Jason David (NOS4A2), Kate Siegel (The Haunting of Hill House), Josh Stamberg, (WandaVision), Chelsea Frei (The Moodys), Marcia DeBonis (Almost Family) Will Brill (The OA) and Spencer House (Teenage Bounty Hunters) join previously announced Rose Leslie, Theo James, Desmin Borges and Natasha Lopez in the series that is currently in production in New York City.
TV SeriesHello Magazine

Meet the cast of ITV's drama In Plain Sight

If you missed it the first time around, ITV are showing 2016 drama In Plain Sight from Monday so now is the perfect time to catch up. The three-part series, which is based on real events, tells the story of a Lanarkshire detective's quest to bring serial killer Peter Manuel to justice.
TV SeriesDeadline

‘The Time Traveler’s Wife’: Jaime Ray Newman & Josh Stamberg Among 14 Cast In HBO Drama Series

EXCLUSIVE: HBO has rounded out cast to The Time Traveler’s Wife,, adding 14 to the upcoming drama series based on the novel by Audrey Niffenegger. Caitlin Shorey, Everleigh McDonell (Good Girls), Michael Park (Stranger Things), Jaime Ray Newman (Little Fires Everywhere), Taylor Richardson (Rise), Peter Graham (Will & Grace), Brian Altemus (Grand Army), Jason David (NOS4A2), Kate Siegel (The Haunting of Hill House), Josh Stamberg, (WandaVision), Chelsea Frei (The Moodys), Marcia DeBonis (Almost Family) Will Brill (The OA) and Spencer House (Teenage Bounty Hunters) join previously announced Rose Leslie, Theo James, Desmin Borges and Natasha Lopez in the series that is currently in production.
TV SeriesBBC

BBC Three comedy Starstruck set to return for second series

Thrilled that Starstruck will be returning to the BBC Three for a second series, because I left my water bottle on set last year and I would love to get it back.”. The announcement comes ahead of HBO Max’s series one premiere on 10 June, and shortly after it debuted on BBC Three in the UK where it became the channel’s best performing new comedy of the year with over three million requests on BBC iPlayer to date.
TV Seriesdnyuz.com

Will BBC One’s ‘Time’ Return For Season 2?

With Sean Bean and Stephen Graham at the helm, it comes as no surprise that BBC One’s latest drama Time has been met with critical acclaim. Over the course of three episodes, Jimmy McGovern’s series highlights the reality of the British prison system and what it’s like to experience it from the inside. There are plenty more stories that could be told from within the fictional HMP Craigmore, but will Time return for season 2?
TV & Videostvseriesfinale.com

Die Hart: Season Two; Roku Channel Renews Kevin Hart’s Former Quibi Series

Die Hart is coming back for a second season. The former Quibi series now airs on The Roku Channel and has been renewed for a second season, titled Die Harter. Kevin Hart stars in the comedy series which premiered on Roku last month. This renewal marks the first made by the new Roku Channel. A premiere date hasn’t been announced for the new season.