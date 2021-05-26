Before We Die cast: Who stars with Lesley Sharp in new drama series, and what time it’s on Channel 4

If you’re unfamiliar with Brazilian TV, you might not recognize a lot of the beautiful faces in the cast of Dom, Amazon Prime Video’s newest offering. The streamer’s new Portuguese-language crime drama, based on a true story, centers around a father and son both enmeshed in the war on drugs: Pedro (Gabriel Leone) is struggling with addiction, and his police officer father, Victor (Flavio Tolezani), is determined to help him. But Victor has devoted his entire life and career to the fight against cocaine trafficking, and Pedro is well on his way to becoming the leader of a criminal gang and the most wanted man in Rio de Janeiro.