Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers will face off in 'The Match' with Mickelson, DeChambeau

By John Healy
Posted by 
Audacy
Audacy
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There will be an NFC Championship rematch on the golf course this summer. “The Match” is returning and so is the duo of Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady as they will take on Aaron Rodgers and Bryson DeChambeau in the latest iteration of the head-to-head celebrity golf competition, according to the Sports Business Journal.

www.audacy.com
Audacy

Audacy

25K+
Followers
33K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Charles Barkley
Person
Peyton Manning
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Person
Tiger Woods
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Quarterback#Nfc Championship#Tnt#Mvp#The Packers#Teammates#Birdie#Green Bay#Fans Entertainment#Face#July#Spring
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Golf
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
GolfHerald-Palladium

Mickelson changes his mind, accepts exemption to US Open

Phil Mickelson is assured at least one more crack at the major that has given him the most heartache. He accepted a special exemption Friday to play the U.S. Open. Mickelson becomes the first player since Vijay Singh in 2010 to receive an exemption without having won the U.S. Open, and he's not without merit. He has won five majors — all of them except the U.S. Open — to go along with his 44 victories on the PGA Tour.
Tampa, FLPosted by
Daily Herald

Derek Jeter sells Tampa mansion Tom Brady has been renting

TAMPA, Fla. -- Former New York Yankee superstar Derek Jeter has sold his waterfront mansion in Tampa for $22.5 million - meaning Tom Brady might be headed to new rental digs. The seven-bedroom, eight-bath estate was sold on Friday, said Smith & Associates, the real estate firm that handled the transaction. The firm did not disclose the buyer and the sale had not yet been recorded Monday by Hillsborough County, a process that can take several days. The home had been listed at $29 million.
GolfFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Burns leads at Byron Nelson

McKINNEY, Texas – Now that Sam Burns has figured out how to turn an early lead into a victory, it's already time to try again. Burns birdied six of his last eight holes Friday for a 10-under 62 and a two-stroke lead over Alex Noren at 17 under after the second round of the AT&T Byron Nelson.
NFLAPG of Wisconsin

LaFleur on Rodgers: 'We want him back in the worst way'

Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur reiterated his hope that he'd get to continue working with Aaron Rodgers this season while offering no news on the quarterback's status. "I've got nothing new to update, and we still obviously feel the same way," LaFleur said Friday after the opening workout of the Packers' rookie minicamp.
NFLMile High Report

Why we need to trade for Aaron Rogers

When I write this, don't get me wrong, I would love for Drew Lock to suddenly turn into an elite QB and become the face of the franchise and lead the Broncos to multiple SB titles. And while that may not be impossible, it is is also unlikely. I think we can all agree Aaron Rogers is one of the better QB's to play the game and will surely go into the HOF after his career is over. To be able to draft those types of QBs is rare, and teams can go decades without drafting one or even their life of the franchise. Case in point, look at the Denver Broncos. We have never drafted a HOF QB, yes I know Elway we traded for, but that was after the draft and Elway threatened to go play for the Yankees versus the Colts. Remember we passed on Jim Kelly and Dan Marino in that draft to take Chris Hinton with the idea of Steve DeBerg or Mark Herman being the QB the following year. It wasn't until the NFL nixed the Raiders offer that the Broncos were able to slide in and grab Elway. When arguably the best QB that the franchise ever drafted is Jay Cutler, then that speaks volumes of how hard it is to draft that franchise QB. Lets look at the New England Patriots. Everyone says look, Tom Brady lasted till the 6th round and Pats were able to develop him into the GOAT. Yes that was a miracle of circumstance and the player getting an opportunity, but had Drew Bledsoe not been injured the season Brady got his shot, it's likely we never would of heard of Tom Brady as anyone other than a great backup QB.
GolfCBS Sports

2021 PGA Championship odds: Surprising PGA picks, predictions from model that called six golf majors

Few golf fans knew Y.E. Yang before the 2009 PGA Championship, but the entire world knew him after a weekend at Hazeltine. The 110th-ranked player in the world at the time, Yang shocked the world, and No. 1 Tiger Woods, by coming from behind after 54 holes to win. It marked the first time Woods had failed to win a major after holding at least a share of the lead at the end of 54 holes, and was also the first major victory for an Asian-born player. Can a player like Yang come out of nowhere at the 2021 PGA Championship, which starts Thursday, May 20?
Golfsemoball.com

Momentum for McIlroy, few others going into PGA Championship

Rory McIlroy is an example of how quickly fortunes can change in golf. Rory McIlroy knows as well as anyone how quickly fortunes can change in golf. Until winning at his happy hunting ground of Quail Hollow last week, McIlroy had gone 18 months without winning anywhere, the second-longest dry spell of his career. Now he's the betting favorite for the PGA Championship, which starts next Thursday at Kiawah Island.
NFLNFL

All-Paid Team of Tomorrow: Projecting next big NFL contracts

Which players are in line to earn big-money contracts in the near future? Anthony Holzman-Escareno takes a look into his crystal ball to project the All-Paid Team of Tomorrow, listing the top candidate to become the next player to push for the rank of highest paid at each position, along with other players who are on the big-money radar (note that contract information is sourced from Over The Cap and/or Spotrac):
NFLPosted by
PackerCentral

What Would Packers Receive for Trading Aaron Rodgers?

GREEN BAY, Wis. – What could the Green Bay Packers get in a trade for Aaron Rodgers?. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer tackled that question in a recent mailbag piece. Breer asked three NFL executives. One response:. Broncos get: QB Aaron Rodgers, 2022 fourth-round pick. Packers get: QB Drew Lock, DE...