Commissioner White appeals ruling that would let Mayor Janey fire him

WCVB
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother legal maneuver is blocking Boston Mayor Kim Janey from moving forward with the process required to fire the city's embattled police commissioner. The same Superior Court Judge who ruled against Commissioner Dennis White on Tuesday granted him a stay on Wednesday while White pursues an appeal. Judge Heidi Brieger...

www.wcvb.com
Boston Herald

Appeals court judge sides with Boston against Dennis White

An appeals court judge has rejected embattled Police Commissioner Dennis White’s argument, paving the way for the city to move ahead with firing him. Judge Vickie Henry ruled that there was “no error of law or abuse of discretion” by Superior Court Judge Heidi Brieger in rejecting White’s motion for a preliminary injunction earlier this week.
New Haven Register

Ruling paves way for firing of Boston police commissioner

BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts court on Thursday rejected an appeal from Boston’s embattled police commissioner, clearing the way for his firing after decades-old domestic violence allegations came to light. An appeals court judge upheld a lower court ruling denying Police Commissioner Dennis White’s bid to block the city from...
Boston, Massachusetts

Mayor Janey announces 2021 Summer Safety Plan

Cross-departmental collaborative approach seeks to address the continuum of care of violence prevention. BOSTON - Friday, May 28, 2021 - Mayor Kim Janey, the Office of Health and Human Services and Public Safety, and the Boston Police Department yesterday announced the City of Boston’s 2021 Summer Safety Plan. The plan is guided by the public health lens of prevention, intervention, response and recovery initiatives. To prevent violence, the City will direct activities, programs and policies on constructive engagement. For intervention, Boston will employ strategies for behavioral change or improve specific outcomes for specific communities. The City will respond to violence by mitigating community impact and meeting the immediate needs of victims and families. The recovery from violence will ensure ongoing and long-term support for individuals, neighborhoods, and communities as a whole.
wgbh.org

Appeals Court: Embattled Boston Police Commissioner Again Faces Dismissal

For the second time in a week, a judge has ruled in favor of the city of Boston and acting Mayor Kim Janey in the case against embattled Boston Police Commissioner Dennis White. On Thursday, a Massachusetts Appeals Court Associate judge affirmed a ruling that cleared a path for White’s dismissal, giving Janey an extra layer of legal clearance to hold a hearing and dismiss White, who is accused of committing acts of domestic violence more than 20 years ago.
Boston Globe

Kim Janey, Dennis White, and the politics of race

The first Black person to sit in the mayor’s office plans to fire Boston’s second Black police commissioner. That’s a painful choice. But in making it, Acting Mayor Kim Janey is doing the right thing as she tackles the very big mess left behind by former Mayor Marty Walsh, and complicated by the politics of race.
Judge gives Janey the right to fire the police commissioner

A Suffolk Superior Court judge today denied Police Commissioner for Two Days Dennis White's request that she block Acting Mayor Kim Janey from firing him because of a report that raised questions about two alleged domestic-violence incidents in the 1990s. The ruling does not dismiss Dennis White's suit, but means...
Boston Herald

Judge puts hold on Kim Janey’s firing of Dennis White

Acting Mayor Kim Janey can’t fire embattled Police Commissioner Dennis White — yet. Suffolk Superior Judge Heidi Brieger Wednesday provided another turn in the saga in the fate of Boston’s top cop when she allowed White’s motion to bar the city from moving forward on any firing proceedings as he appeals to a higher court.
wgbh.org

Judge Declines To Block Boston From Firing Police Commissioner Dennis White

A Suffolk Superior Court Judge Tuesday denied Boston Police Commissioner Dennis White’s motion for an injunction that would block his firing over 22-year-old allegations of domestic abuse. White, who has been on administrative leave since two days after his February appointment by former Mayor Marty Walsh, filed his motion earlier...
Boston’s embattled police commissioner Dennis White loses legal battle to block firing after domestic violence allegations surface

A judge ruled Tuesday against Boston’s embattled police commissioner in his bid to block the city from firing him over decades-old domestic violence accusations. The judge denied Commissioner Dennis White’s request for a preliminary injunction, clearing the way for acting Mayor Kim Janey to move forward in removing him from the top job.
Boston Globe

Boston mayors, including acting mayors, should have the power to fire police commissioners

In the short term, the ruling in state court on Tuesday that allowed Acting Mayor Kim Janey to fire Boston Police Commissioner Dennis White was a victory for the mayor and for the public. But the ruling, and indeed the whole White affair, also highlighted how many unnecessary hurdles a mayor of Boston has to clear to change police commissioners — barriers the Legislature ought to dismantle in the spirit of police reform.