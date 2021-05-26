NFL team expressing interest in former Tiger

A former Clemson defensive back is getting interest from an NFL team in the free agent market.

Bashaud Breeland, who played at Clemson from 2011-’13, is now receiving interest from the Chicago Bears, according to the Chicago Tribune . The Bears have an opening at corner and Breeland fits the Bears’ style of play on defense.

According to reports last Friday, Breeland visited the Minnesota Vikings on May 20. Breeland is talking to the Chiefs about returning to Kansas City for a third year, as well, the Athletic reports.

Breeland has spent the last two seasons with the Chiefs and started 32 games in the regular season and playoffs. He had 86 tackles, four interceptions, a forced fumble, three fumble recoveries, and a fumble recovery for a touchdown in the regular season.

The former Clemson star added 35 tackles in the postseason and had a memorable interception of Jimmy Garoppolo in Super Bowl LIV that led to a score in the Chiefs’ first Super Bowl title in 50 years.

Breeland has started in 88 of he 94 games he has played in during his seven-year career in the NFL. He began his career with the Washington Football Team after being drafted by them in 2014. He then played with the Green Bay Packers before going to Kansas City.

Get your Trevor Lawrence or Travis Etienne Jacksonville jersey from Fanatics right here!