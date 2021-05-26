Cancel
Jones says he won't fight for rest of 2021

By Nick Baldwin
theScore
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJon Jones won't be returning to the Octagon in the near future. The former UFC light heavyweight champion, who hasn't fought since February 2020, tweeted Tuesday that he is planning to sit out for the rest of the year and come back to the sport in 2022. Last summer, Jones...

www.thescore.com
UFCBleacher Report

Jon Jones Says in Deleted Tweets That He Doesn't Want UFC Fight vs. Stipe Miocic

Jon Jones said he doesn't want a matchup against Stipe Miocic in a series of deleted tweets captured by Mike Bohn of MMA Junkie. After UFC president Dana White discussed a potential bout between the two veterans with ESPN's Brett Okamoto, Jones indicated in the now-deleted tweets he is seeking a bigger draw:
UFCMMA Fighting

Derrick Lewis says he’ll fight Francis Ngannou for $8 million

Derrick Lewis appears to be next in line for a heavyweight title shot against Francis Ngannou, but he says it’s not official just yet. In April, UFC president Dana White stated that Lewis was the No. 1 contender for the title despite Jon Jones making the move to the heavyweight division after vacating his 205-pound title in 2020.
UFCmmanews.com

Jon Jones Shoots Down Miocic Fight Idea, Waiting On Ngannou Deal

Jon Jones has responded to Dana White’s suggestion that a fight between him and Stipe Miocic could be next. From the moment Francis Ngannou knocked out Stipe Miocic to become the new UFC heavyweight champion at UFC 260, the fight the public has been crying for has been Ngannou vs. Jones. Those dreams have been deferred by stalled negotiations and firm disagreements between Jones and Dana White.
UFCSherdog

Dana White Maintains Stance on Jon Jones: ‘He Can Fight This Summer, Or He Can Never Fight Again’

It doesn’t appear that the UFC is going to give in to Jon Jones demands for a higher payday to accompany his move to heavyweight. Recently, UFC president Dana White proposed a matchup between Jones and ex-champ Stipe Miocic while Francis Ngannou defends his crown in a rematch against Derrick Lewis later this summer. Jones balked at that option in a series of tweets he later deleted.
UFCMMAmania.com

Jon Jones would rather wait for mythical payday (that isn’t coming) than fight Stipe Miocic

For the second time in his UFC career, Jon Jones has an opportunity to fight Stipe Miocic. Unfortunately for fight fans, “Bones” would rather sit on the bench and wait for an industry-defining payday against Francis Ngannou than fight the former heavyweight champion. I would imagine a victory over Miocic would only help his cause; though to be fair, a loss would be catastrophic.
UFCmmanews.com

Thiago Santos & Johnny Walker Face Off On Sep. 25th

A Brazilian extravaganza looks to explode in the light heavyweight division between two top 10 UFC contenders. Thiago Santos and fellow Brazilian Johnny Walker have verbally agreed to fight each other on September 25th according to a report on Combate. Venue and location is still unknown at this current time.
UFCbarbend.com

UFC Legend Jon Jones Packs on 40 Pounds in Anticipation of Heavyweight Fight

If you’re even a little familiar with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), you know Jon “Bones” Jones. He is a former two-time UFC light heavyweight champion (up to 205 pounds) and is considered by many to be the greatest of all time in the octagon. The man has had a title belt around his waist for a combined five-and-a-half years (March 2011 to April 2015 and December 2018 to August 2020). His second reign as champion, however, didn’t end because he got beat. He vacated it to gain weight to compete in the heavyweight division (over 205 pounds and up to 265 pounds).
UFCPosted by
Fightful

Nick Diaz Looks Ready To Fight, More News | Social Media Roundup

Ready to fight again, Nick Diaz looks like he still has something left in the tank — Fightful has all the latest social media news here for your viewing. After announcing his intentions to fight again, Nick Diaz appears to be in the best shape of his career. The 37-year-old, who was suspended by USADA for years, is ready to show what he can do. Diaz posted a video of him training, even with no specific opponent in mind for him.
UFCPosted by
MiddleEasy

(Video) Watch Jon Jones Massive Heavyweight Frame Hit the Pads

Jon Jones continues to look massive ahead of his heavily anticipated heavyweight debut. As times progress, Jones proceeds to show his bulking process on social media. Jon Jones won’t be facing Francis Ngannou anytime soon in a heavyweight title fight. And while Jon currently doesn’t have an alternative opponent lined up, fans are still excited to see his new massive physique inside of the octagon soon.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Dana White says “nobody is going to force Jon Jones to fight” in the UFC again

Speaking to the media following UFC 262, president Dana White said that “nobody is going to force Jon Jones to fight” in the Octagon again. White and Jones have been involved in very public contract negotiations for a potential showdown with UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou. Jones and Ngannou both want the fight, but Jones wants more than the promotion’s offer of $10 million, with suggestions that he could want $30 million for the fight. With White and the UFC not budging on their offer, the promotion went ahead and booked Ngannou against No. 1 contender Derrick Lewis. It leaves Jones on the sidelines once again, and while he could potentially fight the winner of Ngannou vs. Lewis 2, that’s not set in stone, either.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Jon Jones believes there are “huge things” in his future despite Dana White’s recent comments

UFC superstar Jon Jones believes that there are still “huge things” in his future despite UFC president Dana White’s recent comments. Jones has been involved in very public contract negotiations over a potential superfight against UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou. Recently, White said that the UFC is moving on and giving the title shot to Derrick Lewis instead. The UFC has apparently approached Jones about the idea of fighting former champion Stipe Miocic, but he is uninterested in that fight, too. That led to White making comments following UFC 262 which suggested that the UFC doesn’t care whether or not Jones ever fights again.
UFCBloody Elbow

Give the fans what they want - Jon Jones vs Francis Ngannou

Former UFC owner Lorenzo Fertitta liked to say the UFC booked fights fans wanted to see. That wasn’t always true (Anderson Silva vs. Georges St-Pierre), but it was true a lot more often than it wasn’t. That’s no longer the case. If it were, we’d be talking about UFC heavyweight...
UFCstudybreaks.com

Despite His Talent, Anthony Smith Will Not Capture UFC Gold

Almost every fighter currently on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) roster fully expects to become the undisputed champion of the world. But in the end, only a small fraction of fighters per generation accomplish this goal. Many legendary fighters possess championship-level skills but ultimately fail to obtain the coveted prize. Fighters such as Joseph Benavidez, Stephen Thompson and Alexander Gustafsson have all put on some of the most memorable performances in the UFC and still have never had the belt wrapped around their waists.
UFCBloody Elbow

The Mookie & Crookie Show 125: Kawa says he hasn’t spoken to Jones in years

Welcome to ‘The Mookie & Crookie Show’, a spinoff of ‘The Level Change Podcast’ that goes a little more in-depth on major combat sports news, as well as takes a humorous look at the crazy world of combat sports social media. The show is hosted by Mookie Alexander and Stephie Haynes and airs every Tuesday.