Tom Brady, Phil Mickelson to Face Aaron Rodgers, Bryson DeChambeau in ‘The Match’

By Michael Shapiro
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 15 days ago
Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers squared off in the NFC championship game in January, and the two Hall of Famers will battle once again in July—this time on the golf course.

Brady and Rodgers are slated to participate in the latest iteration of Capital One's "The Match." Brady will play alongside Phil Mickelson in the televised match-play event, while Rodgers will play alongside Bryson DeChambeau.

The older pairing in "The Match" will enter this event with significant momentum. Brady won his sixth Super Bowl in February in a drubbing of the Chiefs, while Mickelson won the PGA Championship on Sunday. Brady and Mickelson are 1–0 when paired together at "The Match" after defeating Peyton Manning and Tiger Woods in May 2020.

Brady has already started the trash talk ahead of July's match. Tampa's quarterback unleashed a stream of memes on Tuesday afternoon, poking fun at both Rodgers and DeChambeau. Brady's meme game is in midseason form. It's yet to be seen whether his putter is in similar shape.

The third iteration of "The Match" will be held at Moonlight Basin in Montana on July 6. The event will air on TNT.

