Baseball

MCHS makes playoff run

By Newberry Observer
Posted by 
Newberry Observer
Newberry Observer
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hNTLi_0aC6fWC700
Will Murray comes home after his 3-run homer to get the Rebels on the board against Clinton during the Rebels playoff run last week. Photo by Melanie Bouknight
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aqQlv_0aC6fWC700

Al Farmer (7) and Colby Doolittle (15) after Mid-Carolina’s loss Powdersville ended their playoff run.

Photo by Anna Farmer

PROSPERITY — The Mid-Carolina Rebels began postseason action as a #1 seed in Upper State District 1 after sweeping through Region IV action unbeaten. The Rebels faced off in game 1 against the Daniel Lions, ranked #5 in the South Carolina Baseball Coaches Association’s (SCBCA) final regular season poll.

Daniel 12 Mid-Carolina 1

After two scoreless innings to begin game one, Daniel exploded for ten runs in the third and fourth innings on the back of three home runs. Mid-Carolina was unable to muster any offense, finishing with two hits on the evening. The Rebels’ sole run came via a Bryson Holland sacrifice fly in the bottom of the fifth inning. With the loss, Mid-Carolina went on to face the Clinton Red Devils in a do-or-die game in the double elimination format.

Mid-Carolina 6 Clinton 5

Clinton pushed across two runs in the top of the first inning to take an early lead. Mid-Carolina quickly respond in the bottom of the second inning on a Will Murray three-run shot for a 3-2 advantage. The lead did not last long as the Red Devils matched Murray’s home run with one of their own, claiming a 5-3 lead heading to the middle innings. The Rebels drew closer in the bottom of the fourth inning as Stanton Hester drove in Murray from third base. The Rebels remained a run behind heading into the bottom of the seventh inning due in large part to the pitching of Caleb Fulmer, who came on in the top of the third inning and threw 4 1/3 innings of scoreless relief. Fulmer struck out seven, while walking none and only allowed a single hit.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, Clinton quickly recorded the first two outs, leaving the Rebels one out from the end of their season. However, the fat lady didn’t sing as Cole Bouknight was hit by a pitch, bringing Colby Doolittle to the plate. On a 1-0 count, Doolittle delivered, slamming a no-doubter over the left center wall to send the Rebels to a 6-5 walk-off win and keeping their postseason hopes alive. With the win, Mid-Carolina moved on to a rematch with the Daniel Lions.

Mid-Carolina 8 Daniel 7

The Mid-Carolina faithful were just getting settled in when Daniel took a quick 1-0 lead on a Lions lead-off home run. Daniel tacked on three runs in both the third and fourth innings to take a commanding 7-0 lead heading to the bottom of the fourth. With one out, Colby Doolittle singled for the Rebels’ first hit of the evening. Will Murray followed with his second home run of the postseason to get the Rebels on the scoreboard. Mid-Carolina closed the Daniel lead to 7-4 with two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning on a Michael Lindler double and Doolittle single.

The Lions offense remained at seven runs thanks to the pitching of Cole Bouknight, who entered the game in the top of the fourth inning. Bouknight scattered three hits, while striking out four Lions, in his four innings of relief.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, Lindler reached base after being hit by a pitch. Bouknight followed with a single, giving the Rebels a glimmer of hope. One out later, Murray singled to right, driving in Lindler and reducing the Daniel lead to 7-5. With two on and one out, Al Farmer cleared the bases with a line drive over the left center wall, sending the Rebels and their fans into a state of exhilaration and leaving the Daniel Lions in shock. With the win, Mid-Carolina advanced to face the Powdersville Patriots, ranked #3 in the SCBCA final regular season poll. In order to win the District championship, the Rebels needed to defeat the unbeaten Patriots twice.

Powdersville 6 Mid-Carolina 2

Powdersville took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning, but Mid-Carolina answered with a Michael Lindler towering home run in the top of the second inning. The contest remained tight, with the Rebels clinging to a 2-1 lead heading to the bottom of the fourth. The Patriots plated three runs in the inning, including a two-run home run, to take a 4-2 lead heading to the fifth inning. Powdersville tacked on another pair in the inning to take a 6-2 lead heading to the sixth. The clearly gassed Rebels were unable to muster any late-inning magic, quietly going in the final two innings.

With the loss, the Rebels 2021 season ended with a 16-11 record, but with a week to remember for this tight group of small-town, country boys. The Rebels’ postseason efforts were led by the pitching of Caleb Fulmer and Cole Bouknight, and the plate production of Colby Doolittle (.450 BA, 3 run, 3 RBIs), Will Murray (.417 BA, 4 runs, 6 RBIs), and Cole Bouknight (.428 BA).

Seniors departing, but not forgotten, include Colby Doolittle, Al Farmer, Caleb Fulmer, Stanton Hester, Bryson Holland, Will Murray, and Colin Stribble.

