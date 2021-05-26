Man Found Dead In Wooded Area Following CT Crash, Police Say
A Connecticut man who was killed in a crash was found in a wooded area, according to authorities.
The unidentified man was killed around 8:48 p.m., Tuesday, May 25, on State Street in North Haven after losing control of his motorcycle, said the North Haven Police Department.
According to police, a friend of the man who crashed came upon the motorcycle in the roadway, but could not find his friend.
A search of the area turned up the body of the motorcyclist in a wooded area near the crash site, police said.
The man's name, place of residence and age have not yet been released.
The crash is still under investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.
