Man Found Dead In Wooded Area Following CT Crash, Police Say

A man who had crashed his vehicle was found in a wooded area near the accident site. Photo Credit: Pixabay/Mainzer-Einsatzfahrzeuge

A Connecticut man who was killed in a crash was found in a wooded area, according to authorities.

The unidentified man was killed around 8:48 p.m., Tuesday, May 25, on State Street in North Haven after losing control of his motorcycle, said the North Haven Police Department.

According to police, a friend of the man who crashed came upon the motorcycle in the roadway, but could not find his friend.

A search of the area turned up the body of the motorcyclist in a wooded area near the crash site, police said.

The man's name, place of residence and age have not yet been released.

The crash is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.