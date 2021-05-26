Indiana reports 6 more COVID-19 deaths and 655 positive cases

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health reported Wednesday that six more people died with COVID-19 and 655 others tested positive for the virus.

There have been 741,697 positive cases and 13,155 confirmed deaths in Indiana since the pandemic began. An additional 416 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 810 people are in the hospital with COVID-19, an increase of 13 since Wednesday's report.

As of Wednesday, a total of 5,074,212 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana. The number includes 2,614,017 first doses and 2,460,195 individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine and are fully vaccinated.

There have been more than 10.36 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 3.48 million individuals with a 21.3% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through May 19 is 10.3%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 8.6%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 4.8%.

The state health department said 31.6% of ICU beds and 77.4% of ventilators are available.

