Jacksonville, NC

NC Paramedic Hospitalized After Ambulance Fire

By JEMS Staff
jems.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to a report from WITN, a paramedic in Jacksonville, North Carolina, was hospitalized after an Onslow County EMS ambulance caught fire early Tuesday morning. The ambulance was on standby and had no patients onboard near Country Squire Lane on Highway 258 when paramedics began to smell a burning odor at around 1:15 a.m. They pulled into a nearby gas station when the ambulance’s check engine light came on; they then saw smoke.

www.jems.com
#The Ambulance#Salvage#Odor#Paramedics#Smoke Inhalation#Highway Safety#Witn#Onslow County#Standby#Garage#Under Investigation#Country Squire Lane#Engine#Smell#Gas
