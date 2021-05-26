Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

GM, Lockheed Martin Space shoot for the moon in new partnership

By Greg Avery
bizjournals
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleThe Colorado company building the spaceship returning U.S. astronauts to the moon has teamed with the country’s biggest automaker to create the cars they’ll drive there. Lockheed Martin Space, the Jefferson County-based division of Lockheed Martin Corp. (NYSE: LMTY) revealed Wednesday that it’s working with General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM) to develop vehicles for U.S. astronauts to use to explore the lunar surface.

www.bizjournals.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Space Travel#Space Exploration#Gm#Lockheed Martin Corp#Lmty#General Motors Co#Orion#Artemis#Working#American#Apollo Moon#Mobility#Un#Jaxa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
General Motors
News Break
SpaceX
News Break
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Toyota
News Break
NASA
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Country
Japan
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Aerospace & DefenseAntiwar.com

US Wants Space Force Ready for War on the Moon

Russia and China have a joint plan to build a Lunar research station, a base that they intend to have ready for crewed visits by 2036. This would be the the only manned presence on the Moon, at least as is currently planned. The Pentagon has other ideas, however, envisioning...
Aerospace & Defensesatnews.com

SDA: SpaceX To Launch The Space Development Agency’s 1st Satellite

The Space Development Agency has an upcoming June launch (scheduled for the 25th of the month) of their first satellite mission, two years after the agency’s establishment. This is their Mandrake II Laser Interconnect Networking Communications System (LINCS) and Prototype On-orbit Experimental Testbed (POET) and will be launched from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.
Aerospace & Defensenationalcybersecuritynews.today

Microsoft Announces Space ISAC Membership, Participation in Threat Intell Exchanges | #microsoft | #hacking | #cybersecurity

Microsoft was named as founding member of the Space Information Sharing and Analysis Center, an organization that fosters exchanges of intelligence on security threats faced by the space industry. The company will share its global threat insights to help the space community secure critical infrastructure and expand cybersecurity expertise, Tom...
Orlando, FLbaltimorenews.net

First U.S. moon astronauts to be test mannequins

ORLANDO, Florida: NASA's Artemis I flight to the moon, planned for late 2021, will have a crew of mannequins to test conditions, prior to a human crew making the trip. The Artemis I mannequins will allow NASA to evaluate radiation, vibration and impacts from landing, prior to astronauts being sent in an Orion capsule in 2023.
Aerospace & Defensebizjournals

Spirit AeroSystems eyes bigger role in space programs

Spirit AeroSystems Inc. is looking to diversify its portfolio and increase revenue, and it’s looking to space to help make that happen. The company has officially made space programs a strategic focus and has changed the name of its defense business to Spirit Defense and Space. “With our design and...
Aerospace & Defensearmy-technology.com

Iridium to develop payload for US Army smallsat constellation concept

Iridium Communications has secured a $30m US Army research and development (R&D) contract to develop a new experimental payload. The payload will be hosted on another low-Earth orbit (LEO) commercial satellite constellation. This is expected to complement the capabilities of Iridium constellation. The effort is intended to support the rapidly...
Aerospace & Defenseteslanorth.com

SpaceX Falcon 9 Transporter-2 Launch Now Planned for June 29

Originally, SpaceX planned to launch its Falcon 9 rocket for the Transporter-2 on Friday afternoon, though the company has decided to push the launch back, according to a post on Twitter. SpaceX announced that it would now target Tuesday, June 29 for the upcoming Falcon 9 Transporter-2 launch, which will...
Aerospace & Defensembtmag.com

Lockheed Aeroshell to Protect Next Mars Lander

Lockheed Martin recently received a contract from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory to design and build the aeroshell for the Mars Sample Retrieval Lander. The capsule will protect the spacecraft through its landing sequence on Mars when it hits the atmosphere with extreme speed and force that generate thousands of degrees of heat.
Aerospace & DefenseThe New Yorker

Will We Ever Fly Supersonically Over Land?

In 1947, Chuck Yeager, the Air Force test pilot, became the first person to break the sound barrier. He did it in a tiny, orange-colored plane called the Bell X-1—essentially, a cockpit and two wings connected to a rocket engine. Like all supersonic flyers, Yeager trailed a sonic boom behind him. The principle behind the boom is simple: sound travels through the air in the form of compression waves, so called because they occur as air gets denser and sparser; as a plane flies, the waves expand in all directions at the speed of sound. But when the plane itself exceeds that speed—at around seven hundred and seventy miles per hour at sea level, or around six hundred and sixty at cruising altitude—it catches up to the waves expanding in front of it. They begin to build up, and this single, merged wave reaches the ground all at once, creating a boom. A zone of low pressure follows—the trough of the wave—and then normal air pressure returns, creating its own sound. (Often, sonic booms go boom-boom.) It’s no coincidence that sonic booms sound like thunder; thunder is a sonic boom, caused by shock waves expanding around lightning bolts. Bullets travel fast enough to cause sonic booms, as do the tails of whips. Contrary to what you might imagine, a plane causes a sonic boom not just once, when it breaks the sound barrier, but continuously for the entire time that it’s supersonic. The boom sweeps over everything below it—a kind of sonic broom that is about a mile wide for every thousand feet of plane altitude.
EconomyPosted by
The Motley Fool

Is Lockheed Martin Stock a Buy?

The leaders of large nations (the U.S., for example) generally feel that there is a need to support a strong military and the industries that supply that military. The dollars directed toward the defense industry do wax and wane a bit with changing political and world environments, but companies like Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) have basically become necessity businesses in the military-industrial complex.
Aerospace & Defenseaerotechnews.com

Lockheed Martin names new leader for F-22 program

Lockheed Martin announced Kevin “Red” Smith as the vice president of the F-22 Program, succeeding OJ Sanchez, who was recently named vice president and General Manager of the Integrated Fighter Group (F-16/F-22). In this role, Smith will be responsible for the development, manufacture and sustainment of the F-22 Program in...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Space.com

Lockheed Martin wins $4.9 billion contract to build advanced missile-warning satellites

Lockheed Martin has been awarded a $4.9 billion contract to build a triad of missile-warning satellites for the U.S. Space Force. The satellites will monitor Earth from the geosynchronous orbit, an orbit at the altitude of 22,000 miles (36,000 kilometers), where satellites appear suspended above a certain spot on Earth. There, they will provide an initial warning of ballistic or tactical missiles launched from virtually anywhere in the world.
Aerospace & Defenseshephardmedia.com

Lockheed Martin to integrate new weapons into F-35

Lockheed Martin on 21 June obtained a $472.47 million contract modification from US Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) for completion in March 2026. ‘This modification adds scope to further develop and integrate three unique weapons capabilities through system functional review to development test complete on the F-35A and F-35B aircraft for the governments of the United Kingdom and Italy,’ the DoD announced.
Aerospace & Defensepennbizreport.com

Triumph Group to supply Lockheed Martin

Berwyn-based Triumph Group recently announced its Actuation Products & Services operating company will provide Lockheed Martin with hydraulic utility actuation valves (HUAV) to support F-35 fleet readiness at the Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point. Triumph Group designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, and overhauls aerospace and defense systems, components, and...