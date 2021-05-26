Major New England Brewery Signals A Growing Trend With Rescue Club, A New Non-Alcoholic Beer Brand
This is a paid, sponsored post presented by Rescue Club Brewing Company. It’s not the alcohol that makes the party, but the people. That’s the mantra Vermont-based Zero Gravity Craft Brewery wants to emphasize with its newest venture. Known for New England classics like Conehead IPA and Little Wolf Pale Ale (and one of our favorite can labels of the past couple years), the brewery recently launched Rescue Club, a non-alcoholic (NA) beer brand.www.hopculture.com