Swap Shop Items

 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the article(If you would like to submit an item for the “Swap Shop” use the form here. To submit an item by phone call 828-682-3510 ext 442) Submitted items stay on the website for one month unless deleted by the person who submitted the item. All submitted items are in rotation on the radio programs for one week and expire one week from the air date of the section in which the items are listed and can be placed back on the radio by resubmitting the listing.

Super-Size Yard Sale

There will be a Super-Size Yard Sale in the Clearmont School area at 37 Sampson Branch Road in the Green Mountain Community Friday and Saturday October 1st and 2nd and 8th and 9th from 8:00 am – 5:00 pm, rain or shine. Follow the signs. 6 miles from Burnsville. You’ll find horse tack, saddles, tools, DVDs, big toys, stuffed animals buy 1 get 1 free. Plus-size clothes for women, newborn clothing $2 for 3 for $5. You name it we got it! Same lady that owned the Yard Sale Shop beside Stephanies Ice Cream at East Yancey. Call 208-0294.
RC Modeling Swap Meet

The 10th Annual RC Modeling Swap Meet is being hosted by GEAUGA RADIO CONTROLAIRES RC Model Flying club: Saturday, October 9th at 9:00a.m. to 1:00p.m. at the Willo-Hill Baptist Church School gymnasium, 4200 State Route 306, Willoughby, OH 44094 (Just south of Lakeland Community College). We’ll have 77 exhibitor tables with Radio Controlled Planes, Helicopters, Drones, Cars, Boats, Radios, Tools and Accessories displayed and offered for sale, barter, and trade by regional modelers. There will be an auction of new planes and equipment at 12:30p.m. Admission is $5, kids 11 & under FREE. Hot food will be available, and PARKING IS FREE. Proceeds are used to support our RC flying education program and maintenance of our flying field in Geauga County, OH. Details at www.geaugarc.com or contact Rudy at 440-346-7078 or Rudy60@live.com.
Mitchell Sheriff’s Report 9/25 – 10/2/21

Kristal Gail Carver, 44 of Bakersville, NC. Deputy W. Hobson arrested Carver for misdemeanor second degree trespass and communicating threats. She was issued $2,500.00 and scheduled to appear in court on 10/27/2021. Trenton Lee Gouge, 44 of Greenwood Rd., Spruce Pine, NC. Deputy L. Tipton arrested Gouge for second failure...
Suspect In Nottingham Tavern and Princeton BMW Burglaries Arrested In Stolen Chevy Trailblazer From Ciocca Chevrolet, Stole Items From Coleman Cadillac And IRL Game Shop In Hightstown

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (MERCER)–On September 27, 2021, Middlesex County resident, Alan Seijas (30 years old), was arrested by Palisades Interstate Parkway Police, on a Hamilton Police Warrant regarding the Nottingham Tavern burglary. Additional charges were filed for a September 13, 2021 burglary that occurred at the Princeton BMW located at...
Mountain Piecemakers Quilt Guild Meeting

The Mountain Piecemakers Quilt Guild will be meeting by zoom on Tuesday October 12 at 6:30 pm. This month Terri Click, one of our members, will be speaking on thread sketching and artful embellishments. Thread sketching involves using multiple threads and freemotion sewing to sketch/stitch over fabric. Bobbinwork adds a 3D texture using various weights of perle cotton in your bobbin.
High Peaks Leads Strenuous Hike over Blackstock Knob

High Peaks will take advantage of early fall color at high elevations with a challenging hike on the Mountains-to-Sea Trail over Blackstock Knob on Friday, Oct. 8. The outing is rated as strenuous and should not be attempted by inexperienced hikers. The trek will cover about 6 miles, including a steep climb up a rocky face with an overall elevation gain of about 1,200 feet. The reward will be fantastic views from several spots along the trail.
SWAP SHOP TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 28, 2021

1.FREE ITEMS NEED TO PICK UP AND TAKE AWAY CRAFTMAN TABLE SAW ROCKWELL DRILL PRESS 757-414-0505. 2. Looking for a 3 or 4 bedroom home in Accomack County area. Please call me at 757-678-2902. 3. Looking for junk cars must be complete 757-302-5082. 4. Two Lots 59 & 60 Slipper...
SWAP SHOP SATURDAY OCTOBER 2, 2021

Heavy duty washing machine wanted, in good condition, heavy duty outdoor furniture wanted, in good condition 757-710-5426. Open house at 18342 Wilson Ave Parksley 10 to 3 house for sale 757-387-7401. Wood-burning stove, brand Regal, quite old, 21” deep, 34” high, 30” wide. 757-787-7351. 8N Ford tractor 710-0810. LG Electric...
