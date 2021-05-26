Swap Shop Items

(If you would like to submit an item for the “Swap Shop” use the form here. To submit an item by phone call 828-682-3510 ext 442) Submitted items stay on the website for one month unless deleted by the person who submitted the item. All submitted items are in rotation on the radio programs for one week and expire one week from the air date of the section in which the items are listed and can be placed back on the radio by resubmitting the listing.