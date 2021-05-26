Jayson Tatum left the Celtics-Nets game on Tuesday night after being poked in the eye by Kevin Durant and while he returned to the bench, he was able to get back on the floor in the contest. Coach Brad Stevens spoke with reporters after the contest about the ailment.

“He went back out on the court (and) tried to readjust to the light out there, and he was really struggling,” Stevens said . “He got scratched pretty good. It looks pretty red, it looks pretty swollen to me. I don’t know what that means. I don’t know what the exact diagnosis is. But he’s uncomfortable right now.”

Boston is down 2-0 in the series and any chances they have of making it somewhat competitive will hinge on Tatum’s health:

More NBA Injury Notes

Jeff Green also left the Nets’ contest on Tuesday night. The veteran suffered a bruised left foot and while there’s no update on his status, it’s hard to envision Brooklyn pushing him with the 2-0 lead. Bruce Brown , who filled in nicely for Durant earlier this season, is a candidate for increased minutes.



also left the Nets’ contest on Tuesday night. The veteran suffered a bruised left foot and while there’s no update on his status, it’s hard to envision Brooklyn pushing him with the 2-0 lead. , who filled in nicely for Durant earlier this season, is a candidate for increased minutes. Utah’s Donovan Mitchell will play in Game 2 against Memphis, the team announced. Mitchell has been dealing with an ankle injury and was expected to play in Game 1, though the Jazz medical staff opted to keep him out as a precautionary measure.



will play in Game 2 against Memphis, the team announced. Mitchell has been dealing with an ankle injury and was expected to play in Game 1, though the Jazz medical staff opted to keep him out as a precautionary measure. Nerlens Noel (right ankle) is questionable for Game 2 of the Knicks-Hawks series. His status will likely be determined leading up to the contest.

The post NBA Injury Notes: Tatum, Nets, Mitchell, Knicks appeared first on FortyEightMinutes .