Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

NBA Injury Notes: Tatum, Nets, Mitchell, Knicks

By Chris Crouse
Posted by 
FortyEight Minutes
FortyEight Minutes
 15 days ago

Jayson Tatum left the Celtics-Nets game on Tuesday night after being poked in the eye by Kevin Durant and while he returned to the bench, he was able to get back on the floor in the contest. Coach Brad Stevens spoke with reporters after the contest about the ailment.

“He went back out on the court (and) tried to readjust to the light out there, and he was really struggling,” Stevens said . “He got scratched pretty good. It looks pretty red, it looks pretty swollen to me. I don’t know what that means. I don’t know what the exact diagnosis is. But he’s uncomfortable right now.”

Boston is down 2-0 in the series and any chances they have of making it somewhat competitive will hinge on Tatum’s health:

More NBA Injury Notes

  • Jeff Green also left the Nets’ contest on Tuesday night. The veteran suffered a bruised left foot and while there’s no update on his status, it’s hard to envision Brooklyn pushing him with the 2-0 lead. Bruce Brown , who filled in nicely for Durant earlier this season, is a candidate for increased minutes.
  • Utah’s Donovan Mitchell will play in Game 2 against Memphis, the team announced. Mitchell has been dealing with an ankle injury and was expected to play in Game 1, though the Jazz medical staff opted to keep him out as a precautionary measure.
  • Nerlens Noel (right ankle) is questionable for Game 2 of the Knicks-Hawks series. His status will likely be determined leading up to the contest.

The post NBA Injury Notes: Tatum, Nets, Mitchell, Knicks appeared first on FortyEightMinutes .

FortyEight Minutes

FortyEight Minutes

Columbus, OH
13
Followers
717
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Features in-depth basketball news, analysis, rumors, odds, and more from a team of credentialed NBA writers.

 https://fortyeightminutes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Stevens
Person
Bruce Brown
Person
Nerlens Noel
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Donovan Mitchell
Person
Kevin Durant
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Knicks#The Nets#Celtics#Nba Injury Notes#Mitchell Knicks#Knicks Hawks#Fortyeightminutes#Jazz#Memphis#Envision Brooklyn#Boston#Diagnosis#Reporters#Court#Increased Minutes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
Related
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Ja Morant reacts to Celtics’ Jayson Tatum torching Kevin Durant, Nets

Jayson Tatum put one of the most enthralling playoff performances in a Boston Celtics uniform. Given the history of the franchise, that’s definitely saying something. The Celtics star absolutely gave it to the Brooklyn Nets to take Game 3 and avoid the unescapable 3-0 series hole. Tatum dropped 50 points on 16-for-30 shooting, with six rebounds, seven assists, and five threes for good measure. He also went a stellar 13-for-15 from the free throw line.
NBAchatsports.com

Jayson Tatum talks COVID, Kobe, and the Olympics on the WojPod

Jayson Tatum joined ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski as a special guest on the latest episode of the WojPod. The two-time All-Star discussed a list of subjects ranging from dealing with COVID to potentially playing in the upcoming Olympics. By now, we’re all aware of how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the...
NBACBS Sports

Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Playing Saturday

Tatum (ankle) will play Saturday against the Timberwolves, Keith Smith of Yahoo Sports reports. As expected, Tatum will play through an ankle injury despite the Celtics being locked into the seventh seed in the East. This month, he's averaged 26.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks in 36.3 minutes.
NBAchatsports.com

Jayson Tatum to Sit Sunday

The Boston Celtics announce Jayson Tatum will sit out of Sunday’s regular-season finale against the New York Knicks with an ankle injury. Kemba Walker (Left Cervical Nerve Irritation) – OUT. Robert Williams (Left Foot, Turf Toe) – OUT. The Celtics are resting most of their starters Sunday, including Marcus Smart,...
NBAnbcboston.com

Celtics Star Jayson Tatum Gives Update on His Breathing Post-COVID

Jayson Tatum gives update on his breathing post-COVID originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. It's been a difficult year for the Boston Celtics as injuries and the COVID-19 pandemic have presented unique challenges on and off the court. For All-Star forward Jayson Tatum, going through COVID-19 and the after effects...
NBAclnsmedia.com

Jayson Tatum Postgame Interview | Celtics vs Timberwolves

Jayson Tatum was interviewed postgame after the Celtics’ 123-108 win vs the Minnesota Timberwolves. He talked about why he played in this game, his chemistry with Evan Fournier, and how to build up momentum for the playoffs. Tatum spoke about why he played in this game when so many of...
NBAhoopsrumors.com

Celtics Notes: Ainge, Fournier, Brown, Tatum

A disappointing season usually leads to changes, and Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge confirmed that’s what the organization has in mind, relays Tom Westerholm of Boston.com. In an appearance Thursday on the Toucher and Rich radio show, Ainge talked about shaking up the team this summer. “I think...
NBABleacher Report

Jayson Tatum, Evan Fournier Among Celtics Stars out with Injuries vs. Knicks

The Boston Celtics will keep out much of their rotation for Sunday's regular-season finale against the New York Knicks. The team announced a long list of inactive players:. #NEBHInjuryReport vs. New York (2/2): Jayson Tatum (Left Ankle Impingement) - OUT Tristan Thompson (Left Pectoral Strain) - OUT Kemba Walker (Left Cervical Nerve Irritation) - OUT Robert Williams (Left Foot, Turf Toe) - OUT.
NBAnbcboston.com

Jayson Tatum Among Many Celtics Who Won't Play in Regular Season Finale

Tatum among many Celtics who won't play in regular season finale originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Boston Celtics have already secured the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference standings and a spot in the NBA play-in tournament as a result, so they won't be risking any further injuries to their top players in Sunday afternoon's regular season finale.
NBAclnsmedia.com

Celtics News: Lengthy Injury Report vs MIN, Tatum on The Woj Pod

The Celtics are now locked in at the seven seed in the Eastern Conference after the Hornets and Pacers lost last night. They will take on one of three teams in the first round – the Hornets, Pacers, or Wizards. That game will take place at TD Garden on Tuesday.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Boston Celtics: 3 bold predictions for C’s upcoming play-in tournament

The 2020-21 regular season is officially over, and the Boston Celtics could not have ended it off any worse. Coming into May with a legitimate chance to bypass the play-in tournament and, with this, automatically thrust themselves into the postseason picture, the shamrocks completely dropped the ball and posted a putrid record of 2-6 on the month, with their lone wins coming against the bottom-feeding Orlando Magic and Minnesota Timberwolves, games virtually any opponent could win.
NBAFOX Sports

Tatum, Boston set for matchup against New York

Boston Celtics (36-35, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (40-31, fourth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Jayson Tatum leads Boston into a matchup with New York. He currently ranks 10th in the NBA scoring 26.4 points per game. The Knicks have gone 24-17 against Eastern Conference...
NBAsemoball.com

Tatum, Celtics cruise to 124-108 win over Timberwolves

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Jayson Tatum had 26 points and 11 rebounds as the short-handed Boston Celtics cruised to a 124-108 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday. Evan Fournier added 18 points and was 5 of 8 from 3-point range. Six Celtics scored in double-figures as Boston snapped its four-game losing streak.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Boston Celtics: Jayson Tatum calls Kevin Garnett G.O.A.T.

It’s indisputable that Boston Celtics legend Kevin Garnett is the greatest player to ever wear the #5 on his jersey in the history of the NBA. Garnett is being enshrined into the NBA Hall of Fame this weekend, and the Boston Celtics official Twitter account shared his perfect HOF fit on Friday night.