Oklahoma AG Mike Hunter resigns due to “personal matters”

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Attorney General Mike Hunter today announced he will be stepping down as Oklahoma’s attorney general, effective June 1st.

“It has been a distinct and absolute privilege of a lifetime to serve as the state’s attorney general,” Attorney General Hunter said. “Regrettably, certain personal matters that are becoming public will become a distraction for this office. The office of attorney general is one of the most important positions in state government. I cannot allow a personal issue to overshadow the vital work the attorneys, agents, and support staff do on behalf of Oklahomans.

Hunter was elected as Oklahoma’s eighteenth attorney general on November 6, 2018.

“I thank those who entrusted me to fulfill this role and I am very sorry that I will no longer be here. I also extend a very heartfelt appreciation for those employees who chose public service and to work for the office. The employees in the Attorney General’s Office are dedicated, driven, and go to bed every night and wake up every morning with the safety of Oklahomans as their magnetic north. I truly appreciate everything they do.”

The attorney general’s resignation letter will be available at a later date. It wasn’t immediately known who will replace Hunter as attorney general.

Governor Kevin Stitt released the following statement regarding Hunter’s resignation.

“The Attorney General informed me of his resignation this morning and I respect his decision to do what he thinks is best for his office and the State of Oklahoma. I know he is going through a difficult time and I wish him, his family, and the employees of his office well.” Governor Stitt said.

