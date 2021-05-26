What Jennifer Aniston Just Said About Working With Brad Pitt On Friends
Over the years, "Friends" featured many wonderful guest stars, from Winona Ryder to Danny DeVito, Jennifer Coolidge to Jon Lovitz. Each made an impression in their own way, but there's no denying Brad Pitt was the biggest get of them all not least because, well, he's Brad Pitt but also he was married to Rachel herself, Jennifer Aniston, at the time and his character hates hers so much he co-founded a club in Rachel's (dis)honor. Naturally, their onscreen interactions were hilarious.www.thelist.com