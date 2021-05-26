What Jennifer Aniston Just Said About Working With Brad Pitt On Friends

For Jennifer Aniston, walking back onto the set of Friends after a decade for the reunion was a nostalgic and emotional experience. “It was a sucker punch in the heart in a way,” Friends’ star Aniston told Gayle King in an interview on King’s SiriusXM show, Gayle King in The House. “We were very naive in what we were expecting. It was excitement. ‘This is going to be so fun to walk onto the set and they’re bringing all of the sets out from storage and putting it all back together.’ Every, I mean, down to the shelves and the little chotchkies details …. We romanticized it, but you also have to remember we haven’t been there. And that time was a very specific time when we were saying goodbye to something that we didn’t want to, we cared deeply about, but we knew it was the time to say goodbye. Our lives were ahead of us. We had our future ahead of us. And it almost felt like time had stopped and we time traveled. And there’s good in that, and then there’s heartbreak in that.’