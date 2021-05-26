Cancel
Violent Crimes

Kelly Marie Tran, David Harbour Among All-Star Cast for Gemma Chan-Produced Vincent Chin Murder Podcast

By Rebecca Sun
Hollywood Reporter
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHold Still, Vincent, the Gemma Chan-produced podcast about the 1982 murder of Vincent Chin, has released all five of its episodes today. The series from podcast studio QCODE, announced in early April, gets its title from a feature screenplay by Johnny Ngo (CAA, Writ Large) that explores the Asian American civil rights movement that sprang up in the wake of Chin’s killing. Chin, a Chinese American, was beaten to death outside a bar in Detroit by two men who were disgruntled over the loss of American jobs to the Japanese automotive industry. For killing Chin, the two men ultimately each received three years of probation and a $3,000 fine from the Michigan criminal court.

www.hollywoodreporter.com
#Murder#Michael Tran#Caa#A Chinese American#Japanese#Mulan#Better Things#Q A#Aapi#Automatik#A Major Media#Georgia Naacp#Lawyer Liza Chan#Podcast Studio Qcode#Brothers Aaron#Journalist Helen Zia#Detroit
