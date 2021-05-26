Kelly Marie Tran, David Harbour Among All-Star Cast for Gemma Chan-Produced Vincent Chin Murder Podcast

By now, it's not a spoiler to say that David Harbour's Chief Hopper is in a Russian prison heading into the Duffer Bros. and Netflix's Stranger Things 4. But with the actor starting work on Black Widow "literally a month later" after filming the third season, Harbour was worried about the similarities viewers would see between Hopper and Red Guardian's respective situations. "I had this long hair and this beard and I was big and I thought, 'I can't be the same guy with long hair and a beard in the same prison," Harbour explained to late-night host Jimmy Kimmel while promoting the Marvel Studios film. To that end, Harbour admitted that he snuck some pictures on the film set and sent them to Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer to make sure "they didn't use any of the same colors as the set and making sure the looks were different and the outfits were different."