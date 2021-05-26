NY Forest Rangers Have Back-to-Back Wilderness Rescues

On Saturday, June 5, Buffalo National River park rangers responded to multiple medical events. Charles R. Harman, 61, from Overland Park, Kansas died of a possible cardiac event. At approximately 3 p.m. on Saturday, park rangers were notified of an unresponsive man in the Margaret White area of the river, located between the Woolum and Baker Ford river access points in the park’s Middle District. While floating with their family, Mr. Harman and his son turned over in their canoe, after which Mr. Harman was found unresponsive in the water. Family members and witnesses quickly moved Harman from the waterway and began CPR. Two National Park Service rangers arrived by boat approximately 40 minutes later, used an AED and administered three additional CPR cycles. Harman was loaded into a boat and floated to an ambulance crew waiting at a river access point. They determined that lifesaving efforts were not successful. Later, the county coroner stated that the probable cause of death was a cardiac event. The park service extends its condolences go out to Harman’s family and friends.