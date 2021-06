The Stockton Ports plan to open Stockton Ballpark back to full capacity beginning on June 29, according to the team Twitter page. The new capacity guidelines will be in effect for the final 42 home games of the Ports schedule, beginning with their June 29 home game against the San Jose Giants. The team will have one more homestand, which consists of six games against Lake Elsinore for June 1-6 and six more games against San Jose from June 8-13 before moving to full capacity.