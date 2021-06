Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. If you looked inside my brain right now, it would mostly be images of Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly. I can't explain why I'm obsessed with their relationship but I am. It's probably because they are so hot and got together right in time for us to look at them as inspiration for the steamy summer ahead. But like all hot people, they sometimes wear confusing things that we initially don't notice at first glance because, well, we're focused on how hot they are.