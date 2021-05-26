Cancel
UCL MD-13 Fantasy Preview - The Final

By MiQ
nevermanagealone.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe all-English UEFA Champions League Final between Man City and Chelsea will not only be the last day of the unorthodox 2020-21 football season, but it will also represent the overwhelming victory of football overcoming all the obstacles throughout. We are spectators, fans and fantasy enthusiasts, but can we really know every detail of the hardships our favorite clubs or players go through? I suppose not, and for that, to the whole body of the sport from organizational leaders, club owners, club management, coaches, players, shoe shiners and fans.... THANK YOU in advance.

www.nevermanagealone.com
Premier LeagueBBC

Brighton 3-2 Man City: Albion come back from two down to beat 10-man champions

Brighton delighted their returning fans by coming back from two goals down to beat 10-man Manchester City at a raucous Amex Stadium. New champions City silenced the 7,495 home fans in attendance through Ilkay Gundogan's second-minute opener, but were a man down after nine minutes, when Joao Cancelo hauled back Danny Welbeck and was sent off for a professional foul.
Premier LeaguePosted by
CityXtra

What Ruben Dias Has Said About His Man City Teammates and Pep Guardiola

Dias has had an enormous impact on Manchester City’s performance this season, proving to be worth every penny of his €68 million move from Benfica last summer. Hardly has a player had such an immensely transformative effect on a football team, that too in his first season with the club. An old-school centre back, perfectly suited for modern-day football, Dias exudes confidence on the pitch along with his well-thought and exceptionally well-calculated tackles.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Mahrez: I want to finish my career at Manchester City

The Algeria international has said that his target is to finish his career at the Etihad Stadium after winning a third Premier League title. Riyad Mahrez says that given the opportunity, he will finish his career at Manchester City. Mahrez made his name at Leicester, who he joined from Le...
Premier Leaguewearebrighton.com

Brighton FPL Gameweek 37: Seagulls attack can give Man City a fright

Despite being without key personnel for their weekend match against West Ham United, Brighton still managed to pick up a decent point from a side fighting for Champions League football thanks to Danny Welbeck, who has been delivering serious returns in attack for FPL managers over recent weeks. Welbeck (£5.5...
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

Manchester City preparing a bid for Portuguese wonderkid

The position of left-back has always caused Manchester City and Pep Guardiola problems in the recent past. This season was no different. Benjamin Mendy was supposed to be a regular starter in the City XI but constant injuries coupled with poor form has meant a lot of instability on the left defensive flank.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Pep Guardiola reveals Man City dressing room hasn't spoken for ONE second about upcoming Champions League final with Chelsea as boss urges his side to 'stay focused' in bid to build momentum for Porto finale

Pep Guardiola insisted Manchester City cannot take their foot off the gas in the remaining Premier League games. City face Brighton on Tuesday before lifting the league trophy in front of their supporters at the Etihad Stadium after Sunday’s match against Everton. Guardiola will continue to rotate his team but...
Premier Leaguechelseafc.com

Chelsea vs Leicester - the stats

Leicester City are unbeaten in their last six Premier League games against Chelsea (two wins, four draws), the longest run without a league victory against the Foxes in our history. The Foxes haven’t lost at the Bridge in three games (two draws, one win). Antonio Conte was in charge the...
Premier League90min.com

Thomas Tuchel must forget loyalties & pick his strongest team for Leicester rematch

For Saturday's FA Cup final, Thomas Tuchel went romantic. Kepa Arrizabalaga had started all the previous games in the competition and was even awarded a Premier League start as a warm-up. Hakim Ziyech was given a start because he scored against Manchester City a week earlier. Timo Werner started as a reward for...scoring four goals in his previous 35 club appearances?