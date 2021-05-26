UCL MD-13 Fantasy Preview - The Final

The all-English UEFA Champions League Final between Man City and Chelsea will not only be the last day of the unorthodox 2020-21 football season, but it will also represent the overwhelming victory of football overcoming all the obstacles throughout. We are spectators, fans and fantasy enthusiasts, but can we really know every detail of the hardships our favorite clubs or players go through? I suppose not, and for that, to the whole body of the sport from organizational leaders, club owners, club management, coaches, players, shoe shiners and fans.... THANK YOU in advance.