Santa Monica, CA

Happy 25th Anniversary, Pacific Park

By Alysia Gray Painter
NBC Los Angeles
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the major admission-free amusement parks on the West Coast. Amusement parks, those attraction-packed, ride-laden, dessert-decadent destinations, exist all over the world, in all sizes, with all sorts of fun features. But only one sits on the world-famous Santa Monica Pier: Pacific Park, home to the world's only solar-powered...

www.nbclosangeles.com
Santa Monica, CA
California Lifestyle
Santa Monica, CA
