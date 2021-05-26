Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Lukashenko Has No Limits

By Natalia Antonova
Foreign Policy
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleBack in 2011, a few years before he was murdered not far from the walls of the Kremlin, Russian opposition politician Boris Nemtsov had this to say about Belarusian dictator Aleksandr Lukashenko:. “Lukashenko is a kind of Slavic [Muammar al-]Qaddafi; in other words, he has no limits. He is a...

foreignpolicy.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Glenn Greenwald
Person
Evo Morales
Person
Boris Nemtsov
Person
Edward Snowden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#State Terrorism#Russian#Slavic#Belarusians#European#American#Hamas#Kgb#Bolivian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
Related
Economyalbuquerqueexpress.com

EU imposes economic sanctions on Belarus

Brussels [Belgium], June 25 (ANI): The European Union (EU) on Friday imposed more economic sanctions on the Belarusian government led by President Alexander Lukashenko, following the detention of journalist Roman Protasevich. Lukashenko administration is facing fierce criticism from the international community for forcing an airliner to land in Minsk and...
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Lukashenko releases Roman Protasevich and Sofia Sapega to house arrest in wake of EU sanctions

Belarus has released dissident journalist Roman Protasevich and his girlfriend, Sofia Sapega, from jail and moved them to house arrest, in a possible sign that the country’s self-proclaimed president, Alexander Lukashenko, is looking to negotiate his way out of new sanctions.Mr Protasevich and Ms Sapega have been detained by the erratic authoritarian since they were hauled off a Ryanair flight on 23 May in a hijacking operation. They have been held in dubious conditions since, with evidence of physical and psychological torture.The news of the couple’s release to house arrest comes a day after the European Union announced a new...
Economyalloaadvertiser.com

EU hits Belarus with sanctions intended to hurt Lukashenko and his allies

The European Union has slapped economic sanctions on Belarus in response to what the bloc called the “escalation of serious human rights violations” including the detention of journalist Roman Protasevich. The sanctions target the economy but are also aimed at hitting President Alexander Lukashenko and his allies. Protasevich, a dissident...
Politicsirvinetimes.com

Belarus opposition leader says Lukashenko’s government ‘frightened’

Exiled Belarus opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya has said the arrest of a dissident journalist after a Ryanair plane was diverted to Minsk was a panicked miscalculation by the country’s authoritarian president Alexander Lukashenko. She said in an interview: “It was really a mistake. The regime never crossed this red line...
PoliticsPosted by
AFP

Lukashenko blasts 'Nazi' Germany after new Western sanctions

Belarus strongman Alexander Lukashenko Tuesday accused modern Germany of Nazism on the 80th anniversary of Hitler's invasion of the USSR and a day after coordinated Western sanctions on his country. Lukashenko also pointed to the "symbolic" timing of the sanctions on the eve of the 80th anniversary of the German invasion of Soviet Russia.
Politicskfgo.com

Belarus prosecutors seek 15-year jail term for Lukashenko opponent

MOSCOW (Reuters) – State prosecutors in Belarus asked a court on Tuesday to hand down a 15-year jail term to a former banker who was taken into custody last year after challenging President Alexander Lukashenko at an election, the TASS news agency reported. Viktor Babariko, the former head of Belgazprombank,...
Politicsraventribune.com

Lukashenko accused Germany of “conspiracy.”

The forced landing of a plane and the arrest of an opposition activist led to sanctions against Belarus. Germany also criticized the ruler Lukashenko. Now the president has responded. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko Germany was hit hard by new sanctions imposed by the West. “What we do not expect...
Europeredhillandreigatelife.co.uk

New sanctions on Lukashenko’s regime in Belarus after Ryanair incident

The UK, US, European Union and Canada have slapped fresh sanctions on senior figures in Belarus following the diversion of a flight to allow the arrest of a prominent critic of Alexander Lukashenko’s regime. The joint action came after a Ryanair flight from Greece to Lithuania on May 23 was...
Politicseureporter.co

EU steps up actions against Lukashenko regime with additional sanctions

Today (21 June), the EU announced a further 78 individuals and eight entities to be added to its Belarus sanction list. The measures were coordinated with Canada, the United Kingdom and the United States. Further economic sanctions are expected to be announced at this week’s European Council of heads of government.
PoliticsThe Guardian

West tightens Belarus sanctions to make Lukashenko regime ‘run dry’

Western countries have extended sanctions against Belarus, with a pledge to make Alexander Lukashenko’s regime “run dry”, following last month’s forced landing of a Ryanair flight to arrest a dissident. In a coordinated move against Lukashenko, the UK, US, EU and Canada announced travel bans and asset freezes on senior...
Georgia StateAntiwar.com

Presidents: Georgia, Ukraine Share Commitment to NATO Membership, ‘De-Occupation’ of Lands From Russia

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili paid a two-day visit to Ukraine earlier this week (her first) and met with her opposite number President Volodymyr Zelensky. Zurabishvili first came to world notice when she emerged as part of the triumvirate that took over in Georgia following the so-called Rose Revolution in late 2003 that saw incumbent head of state Eduard Shevardnadze manhandled and divested of his powers. Her colleagues were Mikheil Saakashvili, who became president, and Zurab Zhvania, whose family claims he was assassinated in 2005. That event is the prototype of what have come to be called color revolutions; after Georgia the Orange Revolution in Ukraine in 2004, the Tulip Revolution in Kyrgyzstan and the Cedar Revolution in Lebanon in 2005, and a veritable host of others, successful and otherwise, in Belarus, Moldova, Armenia, the Maldives, Venezuela, Myanmar, Iran and elsewhere.
Middle Eastkelo.com

Russia says Iran nuclear deal is ‘within reach’ -TASS

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said of Friday a nuclear deal with Iran is “within reach”, the TASS news agency cited him as saying. Iran and six world powers adjourned nuclear talks on Sunday for consultations in their capitals. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Alexander...
POTUSWashington Times

Why is Hungary ‘blocking’ Ukraine’s NATO accession?

In July, President Biden will meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the White House to reaffirm the United States’ support for Ukraine’s NATO membership aspirations. While in the U.S., there’s bipartisan support for Ukraine’s NATO accession, the war-torn country does not enjoy the full support of the NATO community yet.
PoliticsPosted by
Newsweek

Vladimir Putin Accuses U.S. Of Organizing Coup in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the 2014 overthrow of Ukraine's then-President, Viktor Yanukovich, was the result of a coup organized by the U.S. and backed by the rest of Europe. Yanukovich was removed from office following an uprising by his country's opposition, spurred by his rejection of a trade...