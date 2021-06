Does the thought of Glenn Close wiggling "da butt" into yet another awards season (after the longest Oscar race in history) excite you? Good news: A new celebrity hunt for gilded glory is right around the corner. Ahead, EW tracks all of the 2022 awards season dates for the Emmys, Grammys, Oscars, and the awards-positioning fall film festivals set to serve Academy Awards contenders to industry voters. See the relevant dates for the race ahead below, which will be updated as the year progresses and new events are announced.