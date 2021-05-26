[Listen] Tom Hoverstad SROC No Rain and Soil Applied Herbicides
Due to the really dry spring there was a lot of concern about how the soil applied group 15 herbicides would perform this year. Many farmers spray the group 15 herbicides over the top of the soil soon after planting. They work the best when you get a rain shortly after application to get them in the soil. The last few years this has worked really week because we have had fairly frequent rains. This spring we went 3 or 4 weeks without rain.kdhlradio.com