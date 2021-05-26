Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

[Listen] Tom Hoverstad SROC No Rain and Soil Applied Herbicides

By Jerry Groskreutz
Posted by 
KDHL AM 920
KDHL AM 920
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Due to the really dry spring there was a lot of concern about how the soil applied group 15 herbicides would perform this year. Many farmers spray the group 15 herbicides over the top of the soil soon after planting. They work the best when you get a rain shortly after application to get them in the soil. The last few years this has worked really week because we have had fairly frequent rains. This spring we went 3 or 4 weeks without rain.

kdhlradio.com
KDHL AM 920

KDHL AM 920

Faribault, MN
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KDHL plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Herbicides#15#Herbicide Performance#Soil#Rainfall#Farmers#Application#Spring
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Related
Agricultureagupdate.com

Farmers for Lake Country

Farmers for Lake Country is a producer-led group in the Oconomowoc River Watershed. It’s entering its sixth year of promoting soil health and water-friendly farming practices across a watershed that crosses four counties. A core group of six members as well as additional participating farmers are involved in no-till and cover-crop practices. The group is experimenting with newer practices such as “planting green” and inter-seeding.
AgriculturePosted by
KDHL AM 920

U of M Extension Field Notes Herbicide Performance

Field Notes is a weekly live webinar hosed by the University of Minnesota Extension service Crops Team every Wednesday morning from 7:30 to 8:00 focusing on crop production topics during the growing season. The topic this week caught my attention, herbicide performance in a dry spring like this one. There was a lot of concern about how our soil applied pre-emergence herbicides would perform this year when they were been applied many days or weeks before it rained. The last few years we had frequent rains and they worked very well.
Lyons, NESidney Sun Telegraph

Cover crop discount available for federal crop insurance

LYONS — Cover crops are a conservation practice with wide ranging benefits, from improving soil health to protecting water quality. Many farmers who planted fall cover crops are now eligible for a discount on their crop insurance premium, thanks to a new program announced June 1. The Pandemic Cover Crop...
Agricultureagupdate.com

Sheboygan River Progressive Farmers

The Sheboygan River Progressive Farmers is a producer-led watershed-protection group in the Sheboygan River watershed in Sheboygan and Fond du Lac counties. The group hosted its first field day of the year Apr. 21. Farmers talked about the next steps to take after turnip and crimson-clover cover crops grew through the winter.
Faribault, MNPosted by
KDHL AM 920

Frost Damaged Corn Memorial Day Weekend

I guess you can add another weather event farmers (myself included) will remember for many years. The Memorial Day weekend frost of 2021. In the picture is damaged corn taken 8 days after the frost. I do not know whose field it is. I just noticed the frost damage driving out to my farm by Wells. I am not an agronomist but if this corn was going to come back we should see new green leaves by now. It appears to me some of these plants are dead!
Lancaster, PALancaster Online

Plants and rain gardens at Culliton Park [video]

This Water Street park has a new rain garden; a free tour shows how it works [photos, video]. The new plants and rain gardens capture water at Culliton Park. Tours of the park are part of Lancaster Conservancy's Water Week.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Power 96

Rain to Make Fish More Active [PODCAST]

Memorial Day weekend tends to be one of the busiest weekends of fishing in the state of Minnesota. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON today. He says the rain that we are seeing on Thursday is much needed and will help make the fish more active and stir up the lakes a bit. Glen says fishing in the early morning and evening can still be the best times to go fishing. Blue gill and crappie spawning has either taken place, is taking place or will soon depending on what part of the state you are in. Glen says this stretch of cooler weather could slow the process but he expects a quick bounce back with temperatures back in the 70s on Memorial Day.