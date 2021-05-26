[Listen] Tom Hoverstad SROC No Rain and Soil Applied Herbicides

Memorial Day weekend tends to be one of the busiest weekends of fishing in the state of Minnesota. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON today. He says the rain that we are seeing on Thursday is much needed and will help make the fish more active and stir up the lakes a bit. Glen says fishing in the early morning and evening can still be the best times to go fishing. Blue gill and crappie spawning has either taken place, is taking place or will soon depending on what part of the state you are in. Glen says this stretch of cooler weather could slow the process but he expects a quick bounce back with temperatures back in the 70s on Memorial Day.